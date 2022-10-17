Pools currently occupy the title of having the worst defence, in terms of goals conceded, in the league following a 2-1 defeat at Harrogate Town which took their goals against tally to 25 from 14 matches played.

It has been an area of concern throughout the season after former manager Paul Hartley was unable to add further reinforcements to his ranks before the closing of the transfer window, with the club having just three centre-backs on their books.

Interim boss Keith Curle reveals Hartlepool United's free agent stance. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

And with Walsall loanee Rollin Menayese currently dealing with an injury, Alex Lacey and Euan Murray remain the only two recognised options in a defence which saw full-back David Ferguson utilised as a third centre-back in North Yorkshire.

Interim boss Curle made moves in the free agent market last week with the arrival of 33-year-old striker Theo Robinson and has not ruled out the possibility of further activity with the focus being on the immediate future of the club.

Curle told The Mail: “I’ve had constant meetings and communication with Chris, the head of recruitment. We’re looking at all availabilities.

“Some players get flagged up but a little bit of homework, a little bit of research and due diligence on players [is needed].

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hartlepool United completed the signing of free agent striker Theo Robinson who made his debut against Harrogate Town. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“It’s trying to bring in the right people that fit where we’re at at the minute. We’re not looking for medium and long-term, we’re looking for where we’re at now. Their availability, their fitness and what they can add depending on how quickly we can get players into the squad.

“There are players available out there, and it’s not through the lack of effort that we’re identifying players that we could potentially add to what we’ve got.”

And asked whether it will be in defence he will look to strength, Curle added: “I think in defence, midfield, in goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If there’s players who I think can improve us all over the pitch, one per cent improvement in any department, then it’s one per cent better chance of winning games.