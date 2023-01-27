Keith Curle undecided on Hartlepool United line-up to face Colchester United after 27-year-old was left out of Carlisle United defeat
Keith Curle admits there was one eye on Saturday’s meeting with Colchester United when it came to his team selection against Carlisle United.
Curle made two changes for the trip to Brunton Park with Jamie Sterry and Joe Grey dropping to the bench in place of Rollin Menayese and the returning Mouhamed Niang as Hartlepool suffered a 3-1 defeat at Brunton Park.
And Curle has revealed the decision on Sterry, in particular, was one made with consideration to Colchester’s visit to the Suit Direct Stadium having only just returned from a groin problem.
The 27-year-old completed 60 minutes in the 2-0 win over Rochdale before coming on for the final 15 minutes against Carlisle.
“We took Jamie Sterry out of it because of the nature of his injuries and because of the demands of three games and we know we’ve got a big game on Saturday,” said Curle.
“Jamie wanted to play. Jamie wants to get starts. But it was my decision to take Jamie out of the firing line and give him the opportunity of another day's recovery, but to play a part in the game, and now it’s just a case of him building and preparing for Saturday.”
Despite the decision against starting Sterry at Brunton Park, Curle also concedes there are no guarantees in his starting line-up against the U’s.
“The team is not picked for Saturday yet. We’ve still got two or three days of analysis and training and that’s not only on the opposition but also on ourselves in areas we can improve,” said Curle.
“We’ve still got two days to potentially get bodies into the building as well.”
One player who could well miss out is defender Menayese.
The Walsall loanee was taken off in the closing stages of the defeat at Carlisle following a robust challenge with Joe Garner which Curle confirmed as an injury to the same ankle which kept the defender out of action for almost two months earlier in the season.
He said: “I don’t know [the extent of the injury]. I know it’s the same ankle.
“He should have got rid of the ball earlier, he tried to have another touch and then got caught. So there’s lessons to be learned as well.”
Callum Cooke also remains doubtful with an ankle problem.