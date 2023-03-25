Leicester City loanee shares Hartlepool United confidence ahead of Leyton Orient fixture
Jakub Stolarczyk has echoed suggestions of manager John Askey in that he believes Hartlepool United are getting closer to claiming three points in their battle against relegation.
Stolarczyk has found himself as first choice in goal for Hartlepool following his arrival on loan from Leicester City in January after Keith Curle made the decision to drop No.1 Ben Killip.
The 22-year-old has made nine appearances for the club and has impressed, despite the club’s continued struggles in the league.
But Stolarczyk has reiterated the words of manager Askey and is confident his team is edging closer to claiming another three points after a series of solid performances.
“Yeah, I definitely feel the win is coming,” Stolarczyk said.
“Especially from the last few games. You can see we are playing much better. We look a threat, we can score goals, we’ve not been conceding as much recently so I think we’ve got positives to look at in the next bunch of games.”
He continued: “Bradford are a good side and it’s a tough stadium to go to so it was a positive result.
“We’re obviously disappointed we let the lead go twice, but still it shows how much we’ve improved since the new gaffer has come in and how much we’ve moved forward.”
Stolarczyk will have his work cut out in trying to claim what would be just a second clean sheet for him since taking over the gloves as Pools welcome League Two leaders Leyton Orient - a side renowned for their clean sheets this season having kept 20, with just 24 goals conceded in 36 games.
But the Leicester loanee knows how important a win could be over the O's in their relegation battle.
“It’s a big game, but we can say that about every single game right now,” said Stolarczyk.
“It’s going to be a bit special because Leyton Orient are obviously a very good side so it’s going to be a huge test for us, but we’ve had good preparation this week so we’re looking forward to it.
“It would make a huge difference [if we could win] and it would put the pressure on the other teams as well.
“We’ve got to look at ourselves and stick to our game plan and make sure we get something out of the game.”