Chris Wilder is hoping to secure top signings ahead of 2022/23 season.

After finishing seventh in the Championship in 2021/22, Chris Wilder will be hopeful of building on such strong performances as they head into the next campaign.

Wilder has already made some strong decisions bringing in Alan Fettis as the new goalkeeper coach. The Boro boss has also seen Jonny Howson sign a new extended deal as well as recruiting in a new goalkeeper Liam Roberts from Northampton Town in order to bolster support in that area.

It is understood that Middlesbrough have reached an agreement with Blackburn Rovers’ Darragh Lenihan as the centre-back’s current contract comes to an end.

However, as they are looking to bring in players, Boro are also set to see many go with Nathan Wood signing with Swansea; Joe Lumley and Zach Hemming going out on loan and many more heading for the door this summer.

As Wilder prepares for more signings, here is the latest transfer news from Middlesbrough and their Championship rivals...

1. Watford star to head back to Premier League The recently relegated Watford are set to lose Daniel Bachmann to Manchester United after the Austrian is looking for a way back to the top flight. United are reportedly ‘in talks’ with the 27-year-old hoping to bring him in as a back up option for around £4m (Old Trafford faithful) Photo Sales

2. Swansea was desired destination says new signing Harry Darling recently left MK Dons for Swansea City and the Sporting Director for his former club has said: “Swansea was the destination that Harry wanted and eventually they met our valuation for the player.” Darling’s arrival to Swansea came as little to surprise to many after the Swans secured Russell Martin last summer (Planet Swans) Photo Sales

3. West Brom suffer set-back West Bromwich Albion had been hoping to secure Hamza Choudhury after the 24-year-old made six Premier League appearances for Leicester last season. However, the Foxes have now issued a new wage demand creating difficulties for the Baggies. Choudhury has reportedly ‘long-been admired’ by West Brom boss Steve Bruce ( Football Transfer Tavern) Photo Sales

4. Coventry Boss sends striker clear message Tyler Walker will return to Coventry after an unsuccessful loan spell at Portsmouth. Walker scored just 11 times for the Sky Blues since 2020 and was unable to recover his scoring abilities down south but his boss Mark Robins will allow him to ‘clear the slate’ ahead of the 2022/23 campaign (Hampshire Live) Photo Sales