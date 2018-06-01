Championship transfers: Middlesbrough keen on West Ham man | Arsenal & Manchester United want Villa midfielder | Leeds eye striker

After narrowly missing out on promotion this season, Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis is eyeing some new signings.

And this morning he has been linked with an experienced Premier League campaigner - as the rest of the Championship also line up their new recruits.

Here's the transfer news hitting the back pages today:

Middlesbrough are interested in defender James Collins. The 32-year-old recently left Premier League side West Ham following the expiration of his contract and Pulis has reportedly been one of the first managers to declare his interest in the centre back (TEAMtalk)

Meanwhile, Chelsea have become favourties to sign Boro winger Adama Traore (Yorkshire Post)

Striker Jerry Mbakogu continues to be linked with Leeds United after he netted eight times during a loan spell at Elland Road last season. The Nigerian striker missed parts of the campaign through injury but the president of parent club Carpi expects him to move to Yorkshire permanently (Yorkshire Post)

With Aston Villa looking to cut costs, winger Jack Grealish is attracting attention from Premier League side Leicester City (Sky Sports)

Other reports suggest that West Ham, Arsenal and Manchester United are eyeing Grealish (Daily Mail)

Recently-relegated Stoke City are bracing themselves for bids for Xherdan Shaqiri, with Huddersfield keen on swooping for the £12m-rated former Bayern Munich man (Yorkshire Post)

New Derby County boss Frank Lampard has refused to rule out a move for former Chelsea teammate John Terry (Express)