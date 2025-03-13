A former Middlesbrough manager has delivered his verdict on the future of Michael Carrick.

Michael Carrick has been told he has been given the perfect platform to make a successful start to his managerial career at Middlesbrough.

The former Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United midfielder has spent the last two and a half years guiding the Boro’s fortunes after learning his trade on the coaching staff of another of his old clubs, Manchester United. After taking charge of a Boro side lingering just above the Championship relegation zone, an improved run of form under Carrick ensured a return to the Premier League was a genuine prospect as the final weeks of the season arrived.

A play-off place was secured - but any thoughts of joining a number of his former clubs in the top flight were brought to an end by semi-final defeat against Coventry City. Carrick’s first full season in charge at the Riverside Stadium saw Boro narrowly miss out on another crack at the play-offs - but progress came in the form of a run to the Carabao Cup semi-final. After racking up a 1-0 first leg win against Chelsea on a memorable night on Teesside, Boro were swept aside as they crashed to a 6-1 defeat in the second leg at Stamford Bridge.

Boosted by penning a new three-year deal last summer, Carrick has endured somewhat mixed fortunes this season - but Tuesday night’s 2-1 home win against Queens Park Rangers has ensured Boro remain within touching distance of the play-off places and could move into the top six with a win at Luton Town on Saturday if results elsewhere fall in their favour.

With the final months of the season now in full swing, former Middlesbrough manager Gordon Strachan believes the presence of chairman Steve Gibson means Carrick has a ‘very good chance’ of gaining a solid grounding in management on Teesside.

He told makthavare.se: “At Middlesbrough, you know you've got a very good chance of being a manager, especially someone like Michael Carrick. I was different. I’d done a lot before it. But if you're given a chance to start your managerial career at Middlesbrough, you have got a great chance of making it in the game. Because there are some clubs that have a job going and you think, there's nobody who has come from there and gone on to better things. At Middlesbrough, you're going to get a very good chance with Steve Gibson. I think Michael should just concentrate on getting promoted with Middlesbrough and learn the game.”

