Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder insists passionate fanbase has a key role to play

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder. PA pictures.

Boro jumped into the play-off places in the Championship – with games in hand on their rivals – courtesy of their Weston Homes Stadium demolition job over Peterborough United at the weekend, running out 4-0 winners.

And Wilder knows the passionate Boro support have a massive role to play at home and on the road.

“The supporters get it, they get their influence on us and on the game,” said Wilder, his Boro side host Fulham on Wednesday night and Hull City this weekend at the Riverside.

“We’ve seen that wherever we’ve played.

“It’s going to be hugely important.

"We’re on a fabulous run at home, and that’s not been given to us - we’ve had different challenges along the way, a couple of fantastic games and late drama.

“Our home form has been fabulous and it really is key now that we finish it off this month with important home games.

“The supporters know how they can inspire and influence the players.”

Marcus Tavernier fired them ahead with the only breakthrough of a thrilling first half before Wilder’s men really took control after the break.

England Under-21 ace Folarin Balogun doubled their advantage four minutes after the restart and two Boro substitutes got in on the act late on.

Duncan Watmore created a third goal for fellow replacement Josh Coburn with eight minutes to go before capping a terrific away display himself with a ferocious 90th-minute finish.

Speaking last weekend, Wilder added: “We’re in a good position and we’re fighting to try to get back into the big time. I don’t think anyone should back away from that thought process.