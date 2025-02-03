Middlesbrough eye La Liga striker as Aston Villa man lands ahead of Sunderland clash

The latest transfer talk from Middlesbrough as Michael Carrick's side prepare for Monday's clash with Sunderland.

Middlesbrough are reportedly keen to add to the loan signing of Aston Villa winger Samuel Iling-Junior ahead of Monday night’s 11pm transfer deadline.

It has been a hectic day for Boro boss Michael Carrick as he continues to oversee last-minute preparations for Monday’s Tees-Wear derby clash against Sunderland - but that has not slowed the transfer activity after Iling-Junior agreed to spend the remainder of the season at the Riverside Stadium on the back of a loan spell at Serie A club Bologna.

Speaking after putting pen-to-paper, the England Under-21 star told the club website: “It’s an exciting deal and I just want to get going and get to work. It was definitely an opportunity where I can get more minutes, that’s what I am looking forward at this moment in time and help us for promotion. It was important for my career, playing at different levels, getting different experiences and I can bring that into the team.”

A deal for a second attacking addition is rapidly approaching conclusion after former Leicester City and Manchester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho underwent a medical on Teesside. The Northern Echo have reported the Nigeria international is close to an agreement to spend the rest of the season with Boro after a deal was agreed with La Liga club Sevilla. Former Newcastle United striker Adam Armstrong has also been linked with a move to Teesside - although Boro would have to see off some serious competition for the Southampton forward and meet some reportedly lofty demands from the Premier League strugglers.

In terms of outgoings, Football League World have reported Championship rivals Queens Park Rangers and Derby County are keen on a late move for Boro full-back Anfernee Dijsksteel - although the report also reveals a deal would only be authorised if a replacement can be found ahead of the 11pm deadline. A deal that will see Boro striker Emmanuel Latte-Lath move to MLS side Atlanta United is close and there was one confirmed departure after attacking midfielder Alex Gilbert moved to League One club Charlton Athletic on loan.

Addicks boss Nathan Jones explained the move, saying: "We've been looking to add more quality in the final third and Alex provides that. He comes with decent pedigree having played in a very good Championship side this season, who trust us to further his development. We don't really like taking players on loan, but when an opportunity comes up to add real quality, like this, we have to take it."

Gilbert revealed the Addicks boss was a big part of this decision to join the club, saying: "I'm buzzing to finally get it done and finally be down here. Hopefully I'll get involved with the lads in the next session, get training and get ready for the games. Nathan Jones has been a big part of the reason that I've come. He's obviously a good, experienced manager who has managed at a very high level, so it's been good talking to him. He's definitely sold it to me to want to come here."

