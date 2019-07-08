Middlesbrough FC transfer rumours: Portsmouth boss provides Jamal Lowe update as Celtic see bid rejected for former target
There’s exactly one month to go until the end of the transfer window, and Middlesbrough are still yet to make their first signing of the summer. With Boro’s squad still looking worryingly short in some areas, here are the latest transfer stories which could impact the Teessiders:
No more bids for Jamal Lowe – The Portsmouth winger has been the subject of much speculation this summer, with Boro said to be one of the teams monitoring his progress.
Leeds, Cardiff and West Brom have also been credited with interest, while Wigan and Millwall have seen bids rejected for the 24-year-old who scored 17 goals for Pompey last term.
But according to Blues boss Kenny Jacket, Portsmouth are in no rush to sell and haven’t received any more bids for Lowe.
‘We’ve had no bids in the last week and long may that continue. We want to keep our better players,” Jackett told Portsmouth News.
“We are where we are and that’s Jamal showing a good attitude and working very hard.”
Celtic see bid rejected for former Boro target – The Teessiders were strongly linked with a move for Brentford midfielder Romaine Sawyers in January following some impressive performances for the Bees.
Boro’s interest appears to have died down since then, but the 27-year-old is still very much in demand after making 42 Championship appearances last season.
According to Sky Sports, Brentford have rejected a £2million bid from Celtic for Sawyers, with a number of Championship clubs also interested.
Sawyers, who joined Brentford in 2016, has just one year left on his contract at Griffin Park.
Ryan Kent latest – Boro have also been among the clubs linked with a loan move for Liverpool winger Ryan Kent.
The 22-year-old, who impressed during a loan spell at Rangers last season, returned to pre-season training with the Reds on Saturday, with reports suggesting Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp wants to take a closer look at the wideman.
If Boro do pursue a move they will face plenty of competition, with the Daily Record reporting that Kent remains Rangers’ ‘number one transfer target this summer.’