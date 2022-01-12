Riley McGree (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

Middlesbrough have “hijacked” Celtic’s move to sign Charlotte FC midfielder Riley McGree, according to an update from talkSPORT.

The 23-year-old has been heavily linked with a transfer to the Glaswegian giants, where fellow Australian Ange Postecoglou currently occupies the dugout.

Nottingham Forest were also credited with an interest, as per The Sun.

But a report from the Daily Mail late on Tuesday evening suggested that Boro were keen on the player as well, and were willing to offer around £5 million plus add-ons for the international - a fee that comfortably eclipsed the £3 million agreement the Hoops’ were understood to have in place with Charlotte.

As per the Mail, the Teesiders were also looking to outmanoeuvre Celtic on a personal level by offering McGree around £14,000-a-week in wages.

And according to talkSPORT, their efforts have paid dividends, with Chris Wilder’s side now in the driving seat to wrap up a deal for the midfielder.

McGree signed for MLS outfit Charlotte FC in 2020, but was immediately loaned out to Birmingham City, and has spent the past year plying his trade in the Championship. So far this term he has hit two goals and two assists in 13 league appearances, with his stint in the Midlands coming to an end last month.

Should Middlesbrough complete a deal for McGree, it would represent another coup in a busy window at the Riverside.