Middlesbrough are back in action this weekend at home to Bristol City. They picked up their first win under Michael Carrick last time out away at Hull City.

Boro are 19th in the league table and are a point above the drop zone. Here is a look at some of the latest news coming out of the club and from the rest of the Championship...

Middlesbrough

Darragh Lenihan, who joined Middlesbrough over the summer from fellow second tier outfit Blackburn Rovers, hailed the influence of Carrick already. The centre-back has told BBC Radio Tees (via Teeside Live) : “It’s been fantastic since he came in. The detail and how he’s got his message across. From playing, you can see what he wants to achieve here. I don’t know how it looks from the side, but on the pitch, it feels a lot more comfortable.

“I feel like we’ll get better with each game and each training session and we’ll only get better throughout the season. There’s been a lot of transition because of the manager situation over the last couple of weeks, but these things happen in football and you have to just deal with them.”

Former Boro midfielder Dean Whitehead is set to join Cardiff City’s coaching staff, as per BBC Sport. The 40-year-old is poised to link up with former teammate Mark Hudson in Wales.

Other news

Football Insider have reported that Sunderland, Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday are interested in Grimsby Town defender Anthony Glennon. The 22-year-old has been a standout performer for the Mariners in League Two this season.

Rolando Aarons has returned to Huddersfield Town. The former Newcastle United winger has picked up an injury and has had to cut his loan spell at Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership short.