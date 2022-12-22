Middlesbrough will look to return to winning ways on Boxing Day as they host Wigan Athletic in the Championship. Michael Carrick’s side suffered their first defeat since October to Burnley at the weekend.

A win over the Latics could potentially move Boro as high as eighth in the league table, with rivals Sunderland only one point above them. Meanwhile, Wigan are still searching for their ‘new manager bounce’ following Kolo Toure’s arrival earlier this month. The former defender replaced Leam Richardson in the dugout but is yet to pick up his first win, claiming a draw to Millwall and a narrow defeat against Sheffield United.

Boro will round off 2022 with a difficult trip to Ewood Park next Thursday, with Blackburn Rovers currently sat third in the Championship. However, Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side have only managed two wins from their last five league matches.

Ahead of an action-packed week of festive football, we take a look at today’s transfer headlines.

Boro midfielder ‘training’ with Ipswich Town

Massimo Luongo is currently training with Ipswich Town as his Middlesbrough contract nears its expiry, according to TWTD. The midfielder was signed by Chris Wilder on a short-term deal in September after he rejected a contract extension at Sheffield Wednesday, but failed to make a single appearance for the club.

With his deal at the Riverside Stadium set to expire in January, Ipswich could now look to re-sign Luongo on a free transfer. The 30-year-old enjoyed a loan spell in Suffolk ten years ago after joining Tottenham Hotspur in 2011. The Australian made 11 appearances and scored once before his loan was terminated only four months after his arrival.

Hull City ‘set’ for talks over Chelsea duo

Hull City are preparing to meet Chelsea officials to discuss the future of Harvey Vale and Xavier Simons over the lack of game time during their loan spells, according to Hull Live. The pair joined the Tigers for the season in the summer but are yet to make an impact.

