Ciaran Clark. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United defender Ciaran Clark has reportedly turned down the opportunity to join Middlesbrough on loan.

According to Football Insider, the 32-year-old has snubbed an approach from Chris Wilder’s men despite widespread suggestions that he could be starved of game time at St. James’ Park over the course of the second half of the campaign.

Newcastle are understood to be closing in on a deal for Brighton centre-back Dan Burn, with Clark likely to drop down the pecking order on Tyneside as a result. There are even doubts as to whether the Republic of Ireland international will be named in the Toon Army’s final 25-man Premier League squad.

As such, it is understood that Boro had identified Clark as a potential addition who could strengthen the heart of their defence ahead of a burgeoning promotion push.

But while Newcastle were willing to sanction his departure on a temporary deal, the player is said to have flatly rejected a move to the Riverside.

Clark has made 13 appearances in the Premier League so far this season, but has played a full 90 minutes just once since the end of November, and came in for criticism last week after being shown a red card in a friendly between the Magpies and Al-Ittihad during the club’s recent tour of Saudi Arabia.