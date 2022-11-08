Middlesbrough are set to travel to Lancashire this evening as they face Blackpool in their penultimate Championship match before the World Cup. Michael Carrick’s side head into the clash off the back of a 1-1 home draw with Bristol City and will be looking to make it three games unbeaten at Bloomfield Road.

While Carrick has only been in charge for the previous three games, Boro have lost only one of their last five (W2 D2). They now sit 12th in the Championship but could move up as high as 13th place with victory over the Seasiders.

Blackpool sit only a point above them in 18th and have suffered 1-0 defeats in their previous two matches. The visitors will be eager to replicate the result in their last trip to Blackpool, with Duncan Watmore’s stoppage time winner gifting them the three points last December.

Here is today’s Championship news...

BLACKBURN ROVERS MOVE FOR BLACK CATS STRIKER 'UNLIKELY'

Blackburn Rovers are looking increasingly unlikely to move for Sunderland's Ross Stewart in January after Ben Brereton Diaz confirmed he would remain at the club until the end of the season. The Lancashire outfit were reportedly only looking to sign the forward if Brereton Diaz left in the upcoming transfer window. (Alan Nixon)

TERRIERS HANDED BOOST AMID JORDAN RHODES INTEREST

Ipswich Town's interest in Jordan Rhodes has been played down after it was previously reported the League One club were eager to sign the Huddersfield star. Despite Alan Nixon's claim, it has since been reported that Rhodes is not on Ipswich's list of targets. (TWTD)

HATTERS 'WEIGHING UP' MOVE FOR MOTHERWELL PROSPECT

Luton Town are said to be considering a bid for Motherwell defender Max Johnston after they sent scouts to watch him as he featured for loan side Cove Rangers on Friday. The 18-year-old defender has two assists in seven matches for the Scottish club. (Daily Record)

LEEDS UTD LINE UP £3M PLUS BID FOR BLUES STARLET

Leeds United are set to make a second bid for Birmingham City midfielder George Hall in January after they had a £3m offer rejected in the summer. The 18-year-old will be eyeing more game time after only starting five of his 17 appearances for the Blues. (Football Insider)

RAMS 'PLOTTING' MOVE FOR CARDIFF CITY ACE

Derby County are said to be targeting Cardiff City defender Curtis Nelson with his contract set to expire next summer. The 29-year-old has fallen out of favour under Mark Hudson this season. (Alan Nixon)

WATFORD BOSS MAKES TRANSFER CLAIM

Watford boss Slaven Bilic has revealed his side will 'definitely' recruit at least one or two players in January. The Croatian said: "What I have been told is that we are going to try to get quality players. Not too many because we don’t need too many, but one or two players, definitely.” (Watford Observer)

BORO ‘TARGET’ MAN UTD YOUNGSTER

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick is already turning to his former club Man United for transfers and it said to be targeting teenager Zidane Iqbal, who made his debut for the senior side in the Champions League last season. The midfielder has two international caps for Iraq to his name. (Football League World)

EX-PREMIER LEAGUE OWNER 'EYEING' CUT PRICE DEAL FOR COVENTRY CITY

