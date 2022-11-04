Middlesbrough are looking to kick on from their win over Hull City during the week amid a hugely disappointing start to the season.

Michael Carrick has his work cut out as he looks to take Boro back towards the top of the table, and bristol City await this weekend. Boro will want to make it back-to-back wins to maintain the momentum built up last weekend, and they do have home advantage.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours concerning Boro and their Championship rivals.

Boro’s Akpom talks

Middlesbrough are in talks with Chuba Akpom over a new contract ahead of his current deal expiring in the summer. Boro boss Michael Carrick has said: “We’ve talked already, it’s only natural, you need to have a plan. It’s very early but you get a quick feeling. That’s up to me and the club to plan for, the more people play well, the easier it is.” (The Northern Echo)

Sanson to Sunderland?

Sunderland are said to be interested in Aston Villa star Morgan Sanson. Sanson has featured sparingly for Villa over the last year or so, and he appears unlikely to manage a resurgence under Unai Emery. The Black Cats are said to be interested, but a loan deal seems more likely. (Football Fan Cast)

Hull eye League Two side

Hull City are said to be eyeing a move for Grimsby Town defender Anthony Glennon. Glennon is said to be impressing for Grimsby in league Two, and he has become a target for the Tigers ahead of the January transfer window. Glennon is a former Liverpool academy player. (Pete O’Rourke)

Beyer blow