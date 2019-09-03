New Celtic recruit snubbed offers from Middlesbrough and Leeds United

Celtic's latest new signing Mohamed Elyounoussi turned down a move to Middlesbrough and Leeds United this summer, according to reports in Norway.

By Jordan Cronin
Tuesday, 03 September, 2019, 16:45
Mohamed Elyounoussi joined Celtic from Southampton on loan yesterday

The 25-year-old was linked with Boro throughout the window, though the reported interest was not confirmed by Jonathan Woodgate.

However, as per VG, a Norwegian media outlet, claims the winger, who has represented Norway over 20 times, did indeed knock back a loan offer.

Speaking after his deadline day move to the Scottish champions, Elyounoussi refused to be drawn on previous interest.

“I don’t want to talk about any other clubs but I was happy when it got done,” he told the Scottish Sun.

“There were other clubs in for me, but I felt like Celtic was the right choice. The club, size of club and the way they play football too.

“They play attacking, aggressive football. I watched games and I just liked it instantly and wanted to be a part of it.”