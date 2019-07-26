Oxford boss Karl Robinson wanted to re-sign Marcus Browne this summer.

The 21-year-old has travelled to Teesside to complete his medical and should seal a permanent move to the North East before the end of this week.

Browne came through the youth ranks at West Ham before joining Oxford on loan last season, where he scored nine goals in 44 appearances in all competitions.

Robinson was hopeful the U’s could re-sign the midfielder this summer but has now accepted the club are likely to miss out.

“I honestly thought we had him and then Middlesbrough came in really late with something which was fantastic for him and his future,” Robinson told the Oxford Mail.

“We believe he is having a medical right now, but he’s still West Ham’s player, so we will see what materialises. He’s one of the nicest young men you will meet, the support mechanisms around him are superb.”

“His agent gave him great advice. He felt it was right for him to come back (to Oxford) unless there was something of real top quality and that’s what Middleborough are. If he ends up signing for them he certainly has all of our wishes.”

It’s been claimed Browne will cost Middlesbrough around £300,000 and will sign a four-year deal at the Riverside.

He will become the Teessiders’ first outfield signing this summer with less than two weeks to go until next month’s August 8 deadline.

“We matched Middlesbrough’s offer. Financially we matched four Championship teams, so it just shows you,” added Robinson.

“We matched all of the teams’ financial packages in relation to transfer fee and wages. But a big club came calling at the last minute and I don’t think any fan can expect us to compete with the Middlesbrough’s of this world.”