On-loan Sunderland midfielder has this promotion message for Middlesbrough squad

The on-loan Sunderland midfielder Alan Browne completed a loan move to Middlesbrough this summer.

Sunderland loanee Alan Browne has explained how his promotion-winning experience with the Black Cats can help to inform another successful season - this time at Middlesbrough.

The Republic of Ireland international made the switch from Wearside to Teesside in the latter stages of the summer transfer window, and has found himself linking up with a squad who sit top of the table in the second tier having taken 13 points from their first five matches.

And after playing his part in Sunderland’s relatively unfancied promotion via the play-offs earlier this year, Browne is determined to repeat the feat with Rob Edwards’ side this term.

What has Alan Browne said about Sunderland’s promotion?

Speaking to BBC Tees, he said: "When I went in at Sunderland, I think after the season before they weren't overly optimistic. But right from the off I could see the quality that was in there. Being in a lot of different Preston teams, they had more quality than I'd seen and I kept reiterating that.

"I think once we got that start people started to believe it within the dressing room. Then the fans started to believe. We weren't expected to do anything but once you get into that habit... Even when we had poor games, we found a way to win.

"It might not have looked pretty at times but that doesn't matter at the end of the season. That's what it became, we might play well and win but when we didn't play well we also found a way to win. That was shown in the play-offs. I don't think we were the best team but we found a way."

And Browne has claimed that he sees many of the same traits in Middlesbrough’s current squad. He added: “Looking around the dressing room so far, we have more than enough quality to go on and get promotion.

"I know what the league is about and how tough it can be. I only had my first taste of success last year, so although I'm a seasoned pro in the Championship, I only have one promotion.

"It was obviously a good year last year but I'm hoping to replicate that. It's not just one thing that gets you promotion, it's a number of things to get you over the line and a fast start is a big factor. Hopefully we can continue winning games because it becomes a habit and once you have that confidence you go into every game thinking we're the team to beat."

Boro dropped points for the first time this season in a 2-2 draw with Browne’s former club Preston North End over the weekend, but have otherwise been flawless under Edwards.