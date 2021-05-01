The 20-year-old stopper has been Boro’s third-choice keeper this campaign and is highly rated at Rockliffe.

Warnock has previously said he would like to give Brynn a game before the end of the season, but has also been assessing goalkeeper Jordan Archer in recent weeks.

As well as Brynn, Boro have seen Zach Hemming and Brad James, both 21, come through their academy, and Warnock is keen for them all to gain more regular game time on loan next term.

Middlesbrough goalkeeper Sol Brynn.

When asked by the Mail if Brynn could play for the senior side before the end of the season, Warnock replied: “Probably not. I think with Sol, and we have three good keepers below. I think two of those have to go out on loan next season and one of them stays as a number three keeper.

“Sol is one I’ve watched him in training this week and he needs games desperately. We have to get two of these on loan straight away for next season really.

“They are all good keepers who could probably make it but the errors that they show, they need games to clear these up.

“It’s alright training week in week out but they need games so that’s what we’re looking at.”

Boro will be looking to sign a new first-choice goalkeeper for next season, with Marcus Bettinelli’s loan deal from Fulham set to expire.

Archer joined Boro as a back-up keeper on a short-term deal in January and started against Rotherham and Sheffield Wednesday, which Boro won 2-1 and 3-1 respectively, last week.

The 28-year-old made a key save against The Owls when the game was 1-1, keeping out former Boro winger Adam Reach’s effort.

"Jordan has done quite well,” said Warnock when asked about the keeper. “He made a great save off Reach last week, which I didn’t realise until I saw it back on the Sunday. He’s done alright.”

Archer is one of three Boro players who will be out of contract this summer, along with wingers Marvin Johnson and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing.

Boro will hold contract talks at the end of the season.

