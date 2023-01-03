In essence, it’s been the kind of mixed bag you would associate with the festive confectionery still furnishing our households.

Keith Curle has steered his side to one win, one defeat and one draw over the three games which, while isn’t a disaster, could have been better.

Having had 17 days off following their 2-0 win over Crawley Town, after the fixture with Newport County was postponed, Pools headed into Boxing Day’s clash knowing the significance against league rivals Rochdale.

Hartlepool United claimed four points from a possible nine over the Christmas period. MI News & Sport Ltd

A win and Pools would leapfrog Jim Bentley’s side. Defeat and they would find themselves cut adrift somewhat heading into the New Year.

But, just as they did at Crawley, Hartlepool turned up.

For 45 minutes they were excellent and enjoyed good control of the game with over 600 travelling supporters buoyed by what they were seeing.

Rollin Menayese’s second goal in as many games gave Curle’s side a deserved lead before they were tasked with showing their resilient side in the second half.

Callum Cooke earned Hartlepool United a crucial Boxing Day win over Rochdale. (Credit: Mike Morese | MI News)

Rochdale couldn’t have been much worse according to manager Bentley, but they came out and brought the game to Hartlepool and levelled on the hour through Ian Henderson. At that point you would be forgiven for thinking ‘here we go again’ as far as Hartlepool were concerned.

But, unlike what we saw in the harrowing collapse against Stockport County, where each goal reduced the heads of Hartlepool’s players to even lower levels, here they stood up and were accounted for.

They dug in and earned themselves a vital three points thanks to a wonderful free kick from Callum Cooke. Back-to-back wins and lift-off for Pools.

Suddenly, as supporters made their way back over the icy moors on Boxing Day evening, there was a real opportunity to kick on with two home fixtures to come.

Rhys Oates came back to haunt Hartlepool United as they suffered defeat to Mansfield Town. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

Unfortunately, like finding the Bounty or the coffee related chocolate in your Christmas collection, things did not go accordingly.

Illness meant Curle was forced to deploy midfielder Mark Shelton at centre-back against Mansfield Town, such are the shortcomings he faces in defence, but it was a role Shelton took head on as he helped limit the Stags to little in the first half as Pools went in front thanks to Jack Hamilton’s first league goal to tease the prospect of three straight wins.

And yet, to accommodate a change made by Nigel Clough at the break in moving the towering Ollie Hawkins up front, Curle moved Shelton out of defence which would, ultimately, prove to be their downfall as Mansfield turned things around after the break - Rhys Oates playing the part of the ghost of Christmas strikers past.

It was an interesting decision from Curle. Pools’ defensive deficiencies are no secret whether it be the numbers Curle has available to him or those he puts out struggling to keep clean sheets. And yet the change to a back four from the first half where Pools were in front was one which did backfire.

Mark Shelton scored his first Hartlepool United goal of the season in the 3-3 draw with Harrogate Town. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

But a back four is all Curle was left with on New Year’s Day for the visit of Harrogate Town. With Jamie Sterry picking up another injury and Euan Murray still out with illness, Shelton continued in defence, only this time at right-back.

Again, on the face of it, this seemed puzzling from Curle given that right-back Reghan Tumilty started at left-back and left-back David Ferguson started at centre-back. It remained more than a little bit makeshift, kind of like moving your Christmas presents from one room to another without actually putting them away.

But despite a disappointing first half, in which Pools were slightly fortunate to go in level thanks to Josh Umerah’s 11th goal of the season, Curle’s side played their part in a pulsating second half as two teams towards the bottom of the league went blow-for-blow with one another.

And it was the out-of-position Shelton who influenced things most as the midfielder by trade laid on an assist and curled in a delightful first goal of the season for himself.

Unfortunately for Shelton, and Pools, he was outdone by George Thomson who struck a stunning equaliser as things ended all square at 3-3.

The way the second half went, a point wasn’t the worst result for Hartlepool. It ensures they remain unbeaten against their league rivals over the last month - taking seven from nine if you date back to the Crawley success.

It means Hartlepool can head into 2023 safe in the knowledge they can beat those teams in and around them which is going to be vital over the next month with games against Gillingham, Rochdale and Colchester United to come.

A month ago, having been humiliated by Stockport, Pools looked pretty much down for the count.

It’s where Curle deserves huge credit for being able to keep players on side and ignite a reaction in the month since. Whether that came from allowing the players to enjoy their Christmas party and exchanging one or two home truths among themselves or not, it has allowed Pools to get back into the mix.

The players, too, deserve some credit. Defensively they are down to the bare bones, players are out of position, but it feels like there has been an attitude shift.

Some may go on to leave the club this month, others will be replaced in the transfer market. But at least they are now showing a little bit of fight and a willingness in games.

Going forward they must learn how to keep hold of a lead - for if they were able to do so over the Christmas period they would have earned more than the four points in which they banked.

