National League boss praises Hartlepool United supporters and makes strong claim

Wealdstone boss Stuart Maynard praised Hartlepool United supporters for their impact in the recent win over his side at the Suit Direct Stadium – insisting Pools will take some beating at home this season.
By Joe Ramage
Published 6th Sep 2023, 11:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 11:47 BST
Hartlepool made it four wins out of four on home soil at the weekend with a 2-1 success over Wealdstone thanks to goals from Tom Crawford and Emmanuel Dieseruvwe.

Pools dominated for large parts of the first half before Maynard’s side grew into things after the break with the Stones boss admitting he felt his team deserved a point at full-time.

But Maynard gave particular praise to Hartlepool supporters for their impact on the game in making it a hostile environment for his players before admitting John Askey's side will be tough to beat at the Suit Direct Stadium in the National League this season.

Hartlepool United supporters received praise from Wealdstone boss Stuart Maynard. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)Hartlepool United supporters received praise from Wealdstone boss Stuart Maynard. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
"In the first half they came and pressed us really high and to be fair to the fans here, last time we came I don’t remember it being as loud and as hostile as what it was,” said Maynard.

"They really got behind their team and I think they’re going to be some team to beat here at home.

"They really got after us and they made it difficult for us. When you come to places like this you can’t give a team a 1-0 head start and that’s what happened.

“Once we tweaked a few things I thought we came into the game.

“I thought the lads were excellent in the second half, we asked questions and you can’t ask anymore. Based on the second half performance I think we deserved a point.”

