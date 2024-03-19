New date announced for Hartlepool United's rearranged trip to Maidenhead United
Kevin Phillips and his side had been set to make the long trip to Berkshire last week only for the game to be postponed following a waterlogged pitch.
The rearrangement means Pools are set for a very busy run-in; Saturday's game against Eastleigh will be just their second in three weeks but it will also be the first of six matches in 21 days.
Pools won the reverse 3-1 back in August thanks to Anthony Mancini's first goal for the club and a brace from Charlie Seaman and will be hoping to have guaranteed their National League status before travelling to York Road.
Meanwhile, Alan Devonshire's Maidenhead are still in something of a precarious position, sitting 19th and just two points clear of trouble.
Poolies hoping to travel can buy tickets on the Maidenhead United club website while tickets purchased for the original fixture will remain valid for the new date.