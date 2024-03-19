Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The rearrangement means Pools are set for a very busy run-in; Saturday's game against Eastleigh will be just their second in three weeks but it will also be the first of six matches in 21 days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pools won the reverse 3-1 back in August thanks to Anthony Mancini's first goal for the club and a brace from Charlie Seaman and will be hoping to have guaranteed their National League status before travelling to York Road.

Kevin Phillips and his side will travel to Maidenhead on Tuesday, April 9.

Meanwhile, Alan Devonshire's Maidenhead are still in something of a precarious position, sitting 19th and just two points clear of trouble.