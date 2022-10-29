Pools welcome Holohan’s Mariners to the Suit Direct Stadium in desperate need of points following the midweek defeat to Salford City. Featherstone made his long-awaited return to Keith Curle’s side in the defeat at Swindon Town and looks set to continue in his role as captain this afternoon.

Featherstone could well come up against a familiar face in Irish midfielder Holohan, a player he spent three years with as Pools made their return to the Football League. Holohan became a fan favourite at the Suit Direct Stadium during his time with the club and revealed to The Mail his hope that Hartlepool can turn things around this season.

And Featherstone hopes the 30-year-old will receive a good reception from the Pools faithful, but knows his side must keep him quiet if they are to take anything from the game.

Nicky Featherstone admits he still holds a good relationship with ex-Hartlepool United midfielder Gavan Holohan. MI News & Sport Ltd

“I spent three years travelling with Gav. I know him from Hull as well, I was a little bit older than him but he was coming through the system as well so I know Gav really well,” said Featherstone.

“He still lives in a similar area to me and we still speak in a group message quite a lot. I hope he gets a good reception because he was very good for us in the period of time that he was here.

“I know he’s found his scoring boots again recently for Grimsby so hopefully we can keep him quiet because that’s what Gav is, he’s a threat.

“As well as being a good footballer he can have days where he’s not quite involved but then he can pop up with an important goal so it's important for us that we keep him quiet.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hartlepool United Interim manager Keith Curle dismissed the notion of fixture with Grimsby Town being a 'must win.' (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Meanwhile Hartlepool interim manager Curle has insisted this afternoon’s meeting with Grimsby is not a must win for his side, despite their precarious situation in the league. Pools are bottom with just one win from 16 games knowing a win may not be enough to take them out of the relegation zone owing to their poor goal difference, while most teams also hold a game in hand over them.

“It’s far too early to say that [it’s must win],” Curle told The Mail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s lots of points still to play for, there’s going to be lots of twists and turns. Are we having the season that we wanted, or the season that anybody envisioned? Nowhere near it.

“But as a football club, when we get through this, we will grow stronger. Every department will remember these times. Because if you don’t fully understand these times then you don’t come through them.

“We’re not building a season on us needing one win. It’s not a cup tie. It’s a league campaign. We need to get a body of wins. We need back-to-back wins. We need three or four wins.