Nicky Featherstone's Hartlepool United return a positive in Boreham Wood defeat
and live on Freeview channel 276
Featherstone returned to make his 381st appearance for Hartlepool after immediately being named in Askey’s starting line-up at Meadow Park, with the midfielder agreeing a short-term contract with the club.
The experienced midfielder had been without a club since leaving Pools in the summer following their relegation to the National League – bringing an end to his near nine year stay at Victoria Park.
The 35-year-old was afforded the opportunity to train with other clubs whilst out of contract but, although approaches were made from elsewhere, Featherstone remained unsigned before Pools came calling.
Featherstone’s exit was something of a surprise in the summer given the initial desire of both player and manager to agree terms.
But with Pools being decimated with injuries in midfield this season, the club turned back to Featherstone to thrash out a deal.
And the former Hartlepool captain slotted back into the side seamlessly against Boreham Wood with a fine performance, despite the scoreline.
The midfielder completed the full 90 minutes with Askey admitting it’s what his side have been lacking at times this season.
“Nicky Featherstone came in and you wouldn’t think Nicky had not played all season,” said Askey.
"I thought he played really well, he controlled proceedings and got us playing. He’s done really well.
"Considering he’s not played since last season at Stockport we couldn’t have asked anymore of him. He’s been a really good player and still is.”
He added: “To a certain extent it’s what we’ve been missing and you could see it improved us by having the right personnel in the right positions.
"Obviously we’ve had Tom in there and he was playing with [Anthony] Mancini and Cookey, and with the mobility of the three it could work quite well, but that’s not Tom’s game. Tom’s best position is where he played tonight and I thought Tom played really well and that had a lot to do with Nicky playing.”