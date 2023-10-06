Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Featherstone returned to make his 381st appearance for Hartlepool after immediately being named in Askey’s starting line-up at Meadow Park, with the midfielder agreeing a short-term contract with the club.

The experienced midfielder had been without a club since leaving Pools in the summer following their relegation to the National League – bringing an end to his near nine year stay at Victoria Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 35-year-old was afforded the opportunity to train with other clubs whilst out of contract but, although approaches were made from elsewhere, Featherstone remained unsigned before Pools came calling.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nicky Featherstone made his Hartlepool United return against Boreham Wood. (Photo: Chris Donnelly | MI News)

Featherstone’s exit was something of a surprise in the summer given the initial desire of both player and manager to agree terms.

But with Pools being decimated with injuries in midfield this season, the club turned back to Featherstone to thrash out a deal.

And the former Hartlepool captain slotted back into the side seamlessly against Boreham Wood with a fine performance, despite the scoreline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The midfielder completed the full 90 minutes with Askey admitting it’s what his side have been lacking at times this season.

“Nicky Featherstone came in and you wouldn’t think Nicky had not played all season,” said Askey.

"I thought he played really well, he controlled proceedings and got us playing. He’s done really well.

"Considering he’s not played since last season at Stockport we couldn’t have asked anymore of him. He’s been a really good player and still is.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “To a certain extent it’s what we’ve been missing and you could see it improved us by having the right personnel in the right positions.