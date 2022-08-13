Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Griffiths had been one of several players linked with a move to Pools over the summer, as new manager Hartley rebuilds his squad, before the 31-year-old completed a move to Western Australia recently with Mandurah City.

Griffiths had been without a club since the end of last season after his time with Falkirk came to an end.

The Scottish striker, who is most renowned for his time at Celtic Park where he scored over 120 goals in a seven year spell, spent time training with former club Livingston over the summer while weighing up his options over his future.

Leigh Griffiths completed a move to Australian side Mandurah City recently. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Griffiths almost walked away from football after a difficult 18 months following his Celtic exit but has, this summer, been eager to reignite his career with a possible move to Pools mooted in recent weeks.

But asked whether there was ever an approach made to Griffiths, Hartley told The Mail it was a move which never came under consideration at the Suit Direct Stadium.

“No that was never in the plan, it was never spoken about,” explained Hartley.

“I saw a lot in the press about it, but we never made any contact with that one - and I know his agent pretty well.

Paul Hartley has addressed rumours linking Hartlepool United with a move for ex-Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“I don’t know Leigh that well, obviously I’ve come across him a few times, and he’s found a new club, but he was never one that we made contact with.

“I know there were a lot of rumours, but I’m telling you right now we didn’t make any contact on that one.”

Griffiths has now become a marquee signing for Australian side Mandurah City, who described his arrival as one of the ‘biggest signings’ in Australian NPL and State League football history.

He joins ex-Dundee, Partick Thistle and Falkirk striker John Baird, who is head coach of the Western Division One side.

“Mandurah City Football Club are delighted to announce that former Scotland and Celtic forward Leigh Griffiths will be joining the club,” a statement read.

“Leigh is undoubtedly one of the biggest signings in not only Mandurah’s history, but one of the biggest in Australian NPL and State League football history.”

Hartley has been busy in the transfer market this summer as he continues to rebuild his squad with most recent addition Wes McDonald the 15th signing since being appointed in June.

And the Pools boss has suggested he does not need a ‘big name signing’ as such, following rumours linking the club with a move for Griffiths, instead referencing the importance of a player fitting in with the squad and style of play as the most important factors.

“No, I don't think you do [need a statement signing],” Hartley said.

“You have to make signings that will help the team. It doesn't always have to be a big name signing.