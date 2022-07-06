Pools were rocked last week when striker Omar Bogle agreed a deal to join Newport County just five months into his two-and-a-half-year contract at the Suit Direct Stadium before defender Neill Byrne also headed for the exit.

The Irishman, who was a mainstay in the heart of the Pools defence last season, declared his desire to move closer to his family in Liverpool this summer with a switch to Tranmere Rovers the perfect solution for the 29-year-old.

And Hartley is keen to make sure Byrne becomes the last to leave the Suit Direct Stadium this summer with the Pools boss focusing instead on adding to his squad rather than taking away from it.

Jamie Sterry remains one of Hartlepool United's key players. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“Not at this moment,” Hartley told The Mail when asked about any potential further outgoings.

“Our squad isn’t big enough, as everybody can see, but there’ll be plenty of incomings that’s for sure.”

It is news which is sure to be welcomed by supporters with the likes of key players David Ferguson, Jamie Sterry and Nicky Featherstone still very much a part of Hartley’s squad.

Hartley recently added ex-Celtic defender Brody Paterson to his ranks which leaves Pools well-stocked in the full-back area with Reagan Ogle also an option on either side of the back four.