Having had struggles to fill their bench towards the end of last season, and for the opening day of this campaign at Walsall, suddenly Hartley finds himself having to make decisions on certain players each week when it comes to selecting his 18-man Pools squad.

Sunderland loan star Ellis Taylor was left out of the trip to Northampton Town at the weekend but here it was the turn of both Shelton and Crawford against Tranmere.

“Yeah it was tactical,” Hartley revealed when asked about their absence.

Tom Crawford was left out of Hartlepool United's squad to face Tranmere Rovers. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“I just had to look at the bench and we went with two defenders, two midfielders and two attackers. So it was unfortunate, but I’ve got a squad to pick and sometimes I've got to pick players who I think are suitable.

“It’s a selection process. We can’t have six midfielders with four on the bench and two on the pitch, so I just tried to make it as best as we could.”

Crawford had been a regular for Hartley in pre-season, occupying a more advanced midfield role, and scored twice against Billingham Synthonia and Lincoln City.

But the former Notts. County man was left out of the starting line-up for the first two games of the season before both he, and Shelton, made their first starts of the campaign in the Carabao Cup against Blackburn Rovers.

Mark Shelton was another to be left out by Paul Hartley as Hartlepool United drew with Tranmere Rovers. Picture by FRANK REID

And following a disappointing night at Ewood Park for most in a Pools shirt, Crawford and Shelton found themselves back on the bench at Northampton Town.

Crawford came on for the final quarter-of-an-hour at Sixfields before being left out to face Tranmere.

And Hartley has said it is up to the players to impress him in training to force their way into his plans.