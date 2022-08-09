Carver ended a relatively short spell with Pools last week when he completed a move to National League side Scunthorpe United for an undisclosed fee.

But with Pools struggling with injuries in the attacking areas of the field, with both Joe Grey and Mikael Ndjoli currently unavailable, the temptation might have been for Hartley to hold onto Carver until later in the window when he had finalised his squad.

But the Pools boss has conceded that thought did not cross his mind, with the focus being to help Carver in his future endeavours as he looks to get his career back on track with the Iron following an unsuccessful time at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Marcus Carver completed his move to Scunthorpe United from Hartlepool United recently. Picture by FRANK REID

“I think that would have been a little bit unfair because obviously we’re in the market to bring a couple of strikers in,” Hartley told The Mail.

“I think Carvs is 28 now. He wants to play first team football and we couldn’t guarantee him that. But he was a top professional and top boy throughout.”

Carver made his Scunthorpe debut from the bench in their 2-1 win over Yeovil Town at the weekend after a troubled time at Pools where he struggled for fitness and form.

Carver suffered an injury setback in just his second outing for Pools back in January before missing the warm weather training camp in Portugal this summer after testing positive for COVID-19.

Marcus Carver suffered an injury setback early in his Hartlepool United career. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

And just as the striker was looking to build up a head of steam in pre-season, he suffered a thigh injury which caused him to miss the opening game of the season.

“I thought three or four weeks ago [it was a possibility],” said Hartley.

“Carvs was a great pro and he worked hard but he wanted to play first team football and I couldn't guarantee him that.

“He’s not had a great time since he came to Hartlepool and I think it was an opportunity, and just a bit of freshness, for him to go and play at a level where he thinks he can perform and score goals.

“He was a great boy to have around the place, but I think he knew himself it was an opportunity for him.

“There’s a big rebuild job at Hartlepool, with a lot of changes, especially at the top end of the pitch, so I was honest with him in how I approached him and how I spoke with him to say ‘you might not get many opportunities’ so if there is an opportunity would you want to look at it.”

Carver followed full-back Reagan Ogle of the exit door at the Suit Direct Stadium to join Scunthorpe while Pools continue to search in the market for options to strengthen their attack.