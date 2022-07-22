Jamie Sterry is expected back in full training with Hartlepool United ahead of the fixture with Sunderland. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Pools were without the defensive duo in their latest pre-season outing - a narrow defeat to Championship side Blackburn Rovers, but both could be back in contention for next week’s season opener at Walsall.

Both Sterry and Murray have not featured since the defeat to Hibernian in Portugal last month with Murray suffering a hamstring issue while Sterry had a setback in his return to fitness last week after picking up a groin issue.

Pools boss Paul Hartley revealed Sterry would have a scan on the injury this week which is believed to have been positive with Sterry involved in some light running routines out on the Suit Direct Stadium pitch ahead of the defeat to Blackburn.

Murray, too, could be seen being put through his paces - a much more rigorous examination of his fitness, with Hartley suggesting the Scottish defender could have played a part in Wednesday’s defeat.

“Muzza maybe could have had some minutes tonight but I just felt to leave it until Monday. He's been in training with us,” Hatley told The Mail.

“Sterry should be back in with the group on Friday. [He’s had his scan] and everything is good, so that’s the important thing.”

The Pools boss also gave an update on striker Marcus Carver who picked up a thigh injury in training last week, keeping him out of the fixtures against both Lincoln City and Blackburn.

Carver was expected to be out for between two and three weeks but the 28-year-old was another taking part in some running exercises prior to the Blackburn friendly.

Hartley told The Mail: “Carvs is probably another 10 days away.”

Pools host Sunderland on Monday in their final pre-season fixture ahead of the new season when they will travel to Walsall next weekend.

And Hartley may offer another opportunity to ex-Sunderland striker Will Harris against his former club after the 21-year-old striker came off the bench for a trial in the second half against Blackburn.