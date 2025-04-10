Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United talisman Mani Dieseruvwe has said that "the most important thing is the club being secure" as the clock ticks down on his current deal.

The 30-year-old is one of a number of high profile players who are out of contract this summer, along with the likes of Joe Grey, Nathan Sheron, David Ferguson and Gary Madine.

Dieseruvwe, who has scored 40 goals in 81 appearances since signing for Pools in the summer of 2023, was offered a new deal but is yet to commit his future to the club.

Things became even more complicated following the sudden resignation of chairman Raj Singh last month. Singh vowed to stop funding the club at the end of the season - now less than four weeks away - leaving Pools in a race against time to attract new investors and secure their financial and footballing future. There is a sense that talks have been progressing and the interim board, set up to oversee day to day operations and help facilitate a takeover, released a statement on Friday suggesting that "acceptable offers" had been received. However, the admission that proof of funds were still to be deposited was an indication that there are still hurdles to overcome, and that fans might need to be patient.

The popular frontman, who scored a remarkable 25 goals last season and has found the net 15 times this term, is one of a number of high profile players out of contract this summer. Picture by Frank Reid.

Given the current state of limbo at the Prestige Group Stadium, Pools are, presumably, not in a position to negotiate new contracts until the club changes hands. That leaves Pools at even greater risk of losing some of their prize assets, Dieseruvwe foremost among them; after all, few would begrudge the players for wanting to secure their own futures.

On the other hand, Dieseruvwe has established a strong bond with Pools fans and has previously spoken of his passion for both the club and the North East. There is a sense that the popular frontman, who scored his 15th goal of the season in last weekend's win over Ebbsfleet, would relish the chance to remain at Pools, providing the club are in a position to make him a reasonable contract offer. Following the recent upturn in form, with Pools having won three games in a row for the first time since the beginning of last season, it would be a significant statement of intent if the club were able to keep hold of the core of their current squad ahead of the summer.

Dieseruvwe is a hugely popular figure at the Prestige Group Stadium. Not only is he one of the club's outstanding players, with a proven record of scoring goals, he is likable, reliable and committed. It would be a dagger to the hearts of most Pools fans were the former Salford, Grimsby and Halifax striker to leave at the end of the season.

Yet the first priority, inevitably, remains securing the future of Hartlepool United. While a takeover seems to be edging ever closer, Pools can't afford to count their chickens just yet, especially given Raj Singh's reputation for unpredictability. If indeed a takeover does happen, then tieing down Dieseruvwe to a new deal will likely be right at the top of any potential new owners' to-do list. For now at least, the frontman insists the focus must be on completing a takeover.

"I love the club - I have a lot of love for this football club," he said.

"Since I've come here, it's taken my career to the next level and I've managed to make my name here.

"For me, I'll always have a special connection to the club, the fans and everyone connected to this club.

"Nothing is more important than making sure that there is still a football club here, for Hartlepool, for the fans, for the staff and the people behind the scenes that work so hard and are so important. They deserve to have this club still here.

"The most important thing is the club being secure. I think all the players who are out of contract and in the same situation as me, we aren't really thinking about ourselves too much now, we're thinking about the next game and making sure the fans have something to cheer about. Come the end of the season, the most important thing is for the club to be secure and for there to be a takeover, whatever needs to happen for the club to be in a good position."

