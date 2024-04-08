Pools made sure they’d be playing in the fifth tier again next season thanks to a 2-0 win over play-off chasing Aldershot, who dropped out of the top seven after defeat in the North East.
Kevin Phillips and his side will make the long trip to Berkshire full of confidence after taking seven points from the last nine available.
The boss stressed the importance of a strong end to the season and will know that Pools cannot afford to take 17th placed Maidenhead lightly, with the Magpies also unbeaten in three and needing another win to be certain of avoiding relegation to the National League South.
Phillips once again finds himself with almost as many injuries as available options, with Courtney Duffus and Manny Onariase the latest pair ruled out last week.
However, he could well look to utilise Campbell Darcy, Alfie Steel and Max Storey after the academy trio featured in the squad on Saturday.
Here’s a look at how Pools could line up: