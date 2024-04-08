Predicted XI as Pools prepare to travel to Maidenhead in midweekPredicted XI as Pools prepare to travel to Maidenhead in midweek
Predicted XI as Pools prepare to travel to Maidenhead in midweek

Predicted XI as Hartlepool United bid to make it four unbeaten with midweek trip to Maidenhead United

Hartlepool United travel to Maidenhead in midweek having secured their National League status on Saturday – here’s how Pools could line up.
By Robbie Stelling
Published 8th Apr 2024, 14:10 BST

Pools made sure they’d be playing in the fifth tier again next season thanks to a 2-0 win over play-off chasing Aldershot, who dropped out of the top seven after defeat in the North East.

Kevin Phillips and his side will make the long trip to Berkshire full of confidence after taking seven points from the last nine available.

The boss stressed the importance of a strong end to the season and will know that Pools cannot afford to take 17th placed Maidenhead lightly, with the Magpies also unbeaten in three and needing another win to be certain of avoiding relegation to the National League South.

Phillips once again finds himself with almost as many injuries as available options, with Courtney Duffus and Manny Onariase the latest pair ruled out last week.

However, he could well look to utilise Campbell Darcy, Alfie Steel and Max Storey after the academy trio featured in the squad on Saturday.

Here’s a look at how Pools could line up:

Will be looking to add to his three clean sheets in six games since he returned to the side against a Maidenhead team who are one of the league's lowest-scorers but who have bagged nine in their last three. The 30-year-old has been almost unfailingly impressive since his recall and will be hoping for another strong showing in Berkshire.

1. Goalkeeper: Pete Jameson

Will be looking to add to his three clean sheets in six games since he returned to the side against a Maidenhead team who are one of the league's lowest-scorers but who have bagged nine in their last three. The 30-year-old has been almost unfailingly impressive since his recall and will be hoping for another strong showing in Berkshire. Photo: Mark Fletcher

Photo Sales
Capped an impressive performance with an assist on Saturday and will be keen to make the most of the increased freedom having someone as solid as Tom Parkes alongside him provides with some more dangerous balls into the box in midweek.

2. Left-back: David Ferguson

Capped an impressive performance with an assist on Saturday and will be keen to make the most of the increased freedom having someone as solid as Tom Parkes alongside him provides with some more dangerous balls into the box in midweek. Photo: Mark Fletcher

Photo Sales
Scored on Saturday but his priority will, as ever, be defending as Pools look to secure a first shutout on the road since January.

3. Centre-back: Tom Parkes

Scored on Saturday but his priority will, as ever, be defending as Pools look to secure a first shutout on the road since January. Photo: Mark Fletcher

Photo Sales
As a man who has twice captained sides to promotion from the National League, the 33-year-old will be eager to instil some good habits as Pools bid for a strong end to the season ahead of a potential play-off push next term.

4. Centre-back: Luke Waterfall

As a man who has twice captained sides to promotion from the National League, the 33-year-old will be eager to instil some good habits as Pools bid for a strong end to the season ahead of a potential play-off push next term. Photo: Mark Fletcher

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Kevin PhillipsMaidenhead UnitedNational League