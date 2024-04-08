Pools made sure they’d be playing in the fifth tier again next season thanks to a 2-0 win over play-off chasing Aldershot, who dropped out of the top seven after defeat in the North East.

Kevin Phillips and his side will make the long trip to Berkshire full of confidence after taking seven points from the last nine available.

The boss stressed the importance of a strong end to the season and will know that Pools cannot afford to take 17th placed Maidenhead lightly, with the Magpies also unbeaten in three and needing another win to be certain of avoiding relegation to the National League South.

Phillips once again finds himself with almost as many injuries as available options, with Courtney Duffus and Manny Onariase the latest pair ruled out last week.

However, he could well look to utilise Campbell Darcy, Alfie Steel and Max Storey after the academy trio featured in the squad on Saturday.

Here’s a look at how Pools could line up:

1 . Goalkeeper: Pete Jameson Will be looking to add to his three clean sheets in six games since he returned to the side against a Maidenhead team who are one of the league's lowest-scorers but who have bagged nine in their last three. The 30-year-old has been almost unfailingly impressive since his recall and will be hoping for another strong showing in Berkshire. Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales

2 . Left-back: David Ferguson Capped an impressive performance with an assist on Saturday and will be keen to make the most of the increased freedom having someone as solid as Tom Parkes alongside him provides with some more dangerous balls into the box in midweek. Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales

3 . Centre-back: Tom Parkes Scored on Saturday but his priority will, as ever, be defending as Pools look to secure a first shutout on the road since January. Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales