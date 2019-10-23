RECAP: Huddersfield Town 0 Middlesbrough 0 - Jonathan Woodgate explains Britt Assombalonga call and Darren Randolph absence

Middlesbrough were held to a goalless draw at Huddersfield on a frustrating night at the John Smith’s Stadium.

By Joe Nicholson
Wednesday, 23rd October 2019, 11:03 pm
Huddersfield vs Middlesbrough.

Both Boro head coach Jonathan Woodgate and Terriers boss Danny Cowley admitted Boro deserved to win following the match, after the visitors created the best goalscoring opportunities. Scroll down to relive all the action and reaction from West Yorkshire, including an injury update from Woodgate on first-choice goalkeeper Darren Randolph, who missed his first league game of the season.

