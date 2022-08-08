Banks, 20, has been the subject of much speculation over recent weeks after reports had linked the Scotland Under-21s star with a switch to the Suit Direct Stadium earlier this summer.

But after featuring in Patrick Vieira’s pre-season squad for the Eagles’ tour of Singapore and Australia, Banks became the focus of attention for Pools’ League Two rivals Bradford, with Mark Hughes’ side now completing a loan deal for the highly-rated midfielder.

Banks featured twice in Palace’s pre-season tour, in the defeats to Liverpool and Manchester United, before returning to Under-23s action at Southend United recently where he scored twice in a 3-0 success.

Crystal Palace midfielder Scott Banks has joined Bradford City on loan. (Photo by WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images)

The midfielder enjoyed a bright season in Premier League 2 last year, scoring 10 times and assisting four in 17 appearances to move him into consideration at Selhurst Park.

Speaking to The Mail last month, Pools boss Paul Hartley dismissed links of Banks moving to the Suit Direct Stadium but did concede they remain in the market for a creative midfielder.

“No there’s nothing to say,” said Hartley.

“We’re linked with loads of players, I keep saying that. [But] we’re trying to get a creative player in.”

Hartlepool United recently completed the signing of midfielder Mohamad Sylla. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

But the young midfielder will now spend the rest of the campaign in League Two with the Bantams, with the former Dundee United youth star believing he can challenge for promotion at the University of Bradford Stadium.

“I have been waiting for it to happen for a while, so I am looking forward to getting started,” Banks told Bradford’s club website.

“I felt this was the perfect place for me to come. I have spoken to the gaffer about what he wants to do here and how I can fit into that this season.

“Coming here, there is a personal development aspect, but I do want to push for promotion and be a part of a squad that achieves something. Hopefully, the supporters are as welcoming as they seem, and I can put a few smiles on faces.”

Bantams manager Hughes added on Banks: “We are pleased to be welcoming Scott to the club until the end of the season, and are looking forward to seeing him in action.

“He is a talented young player who has the ability to unlock doors and make things happen in the final third.

“With bags of experience in Premier League 2, he was also awarded plenty of minutes during pre-season for Crystal Palace, and is more than accustomed to being in and around a top-flight setup.”

Meanwhile, Pools remain in the transfer market for attacking options after Hartley completed his 14th signing of the summer with midfielder Mohamad Sylla.