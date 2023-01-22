Hartlepool United secured a significant 2-0 win at the bottom of League Two as goals from Josh Umerah and Jack Hamilton ensured a fifth win of the season for Keith Curle's side but not before their task was made easier thanks to Ebanks-Landell’s red card early in the second half.

The former Wolves defender produced a dangerous challenge on Hamilton with his foot colliding with the striker’s face, leaving referee Marc Edwards little option but to dismiss the Rochdale captain.

And it is a moment which Bentley has described as the turning point in the game as he was left to come away from the Suit Direct Stadium scratching his head before suggesting the job in front of him at the Crown Oil Arena is the hardest job he has had with his side firmly involved in a relegation battle.

Rochdale manager Jim Bentley gave a scathing assessment of his sides' defeat at the Suit Direct Stadium. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“100 per cent [the sending off changed the game]. We’re just making too many critical errors in games where you come away thinking ‘you don’t deserve to lose’ and that’s what’s happened today,” said Bentley.

“We’ve been positive all week, we were really looking forward to the game. I think we started the game well, we were on the front foot. We’ve had good opportunities, off the top of my head - Max Taylor had a free header, should score. Devante Rodney, free header, should score. Seriki at the back stick with a little bit more desire should probably stick it in the back of the net.

“We come in at half-time thinking we’re the better side and should be in the lead, we’ve nullified them to very little, and then Ethan has held his hands up.

“I’ve had a go at the referee because at the time I thought it was more of a coming together but Ethan is honest, he’s held his hands up but he should know better.

Rochdale's Ethan Ebanks-Landell catches Hartlepool United's Jack Hamilton with a high kick resulting in his sending off. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“It’s ill-discipline. He's made a decision to go for the ball - it’s not as if he’s chinned someone or something really bad, it's just a poor error of judgement on the bounce because at that stage there’s nothing at all in the game.

“That's a critical moment. You go down to 10 men and you need to regroup but we have a six or eight minute spell where, suddenly, we’re 2-0 down and then more ill-discipline and it looks bad on me and I'm not like that.

“We lose the game 2-0, we’re down to nine men and how’s that happened after your first half performance? It’s down to ill-discipline and not riding out the storm.

“Teams have always got a chance with 10 men, you see it every week. But we just lack that leadership. We’re not good enough.

