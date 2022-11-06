Ardley was speaking after his side twice levelled the scores against Hartlepool in a competitive first round tie at the Armco Arena. But despite Andrew Dallas and Joe Sbarra’s equalising goals, Ardley believes his side were also denied two penalties in the second half from referee Howard.

Ardley felt aggrieved when Mohamad Sylla’s high-foot in the area on Josh Kelly went unpunished while also suggesting a handball on the line was not given from an Alex Reid header as he must now prepare his team for a replay at the Suit Direct Stadium.

“We've had several chances, but the game could have changed if the referee makes the right decision,” Ardley explained.

Neal Ardley, manager of Solihull Moors during the FA Cup match between Solihull Moors and Hartlepool United at Damson Park. (Credit: Gustavo Pantano | MI News)

“Josh Kelly gets booted up by his shoulder. I don’t care what happens, anywhere else on the pitch and you get a free kick, so to not give a penalty between the four officials is poor and it can only be that they haven’t wanted to make a decision like that.

“And then Alex Reid heads a ball at goal and it gets handballed on the goalline which is a sending off because its going in and they don’t give that either. So we’re really disappointed with the officials when you’ve got a cup tie like that, that makes a difference.”

Despite having to settle for a draw, Ardley complemented Hartlepool, and interim manager Keith Curle, by insisting they are a benchmark for where his side want to be whilst also admitting he expects a difficult replay at the Suit Direct Stadium for a place in the second round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Sbarra celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the FA Cup match between Solihull Moors and Hartlepool United at Damson Park2. (Credit: Gustavo Pantano | MI News)

“It was a game of two halves,” said Ardley.

“I thought in the first half we moved it really, really well. Second half they pressed us really well and we had to use other options which was to try and get in behind with our pace and I thought we did it quite well.

“The two goals we conceded were really, really poor. One from a corner, straight in and a header, we’ve got to do better with that, and then the first one is wishy-washy as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a ball in our box and it’s just too easy. Other than that we’ve created enough chances to score four or five.

“But we’ve got to remember, whether they’re down the bottom or not, they’re in League Two. They’re a league above us and we’re disappointed that we haven’t come away with a win which is a good sign.

“That’s where we want to be. Even though they’re struggling, Keith has come in and I'm sure he’ll get them organised and make them a lot harder to beat. He demands a lot from his teams and we’ve got to go and do it again in 10 days time.

“That’s going to be tough because Hartlepool is not an easy place to go.”

Advertisement Hide Ad