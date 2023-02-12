Gray saw his side take a commanding lead over Hartlepool inside half-an-hour after goals from David Ajiboye and Lee Angol, with the U’s also spurning a number of other good openings in what was a dominant performance.

But Gray watched on as the game turned on its head when his captain, Craig Eastmond, was shown a second yellow card in the space of four minutes as Sutton were reduced to 10 men.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That gave Hartlepool an opportunity they would not pass up as they wrestled back a point from the game thanks to what Gray described as ‘two worldie goals’ from Dan Kemp and Dan Dodds with Gray left to rue Eastmond’s sending off.

Matt Gray praised his Sutton United side in the 2-2 draw with Hartlepool United. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“I’d take the point at half-time. You always respect a point away from home whoever you’re playing against - especially up here,” said Gray.

“It’s always a tough place to come. It’s a tricky pitch and the crowd are very on top of you and loud.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But until the sending off, that was complete and utter domination and a top performance from us. Really the game should have been out of sight. It could have been four or five.

“It’s not so much disappointment with Easty’s second one, because he slips and catches him. The ref has got no choice, and it is a second yellow. I’m just more disappointed with the first yellow really.

Sutton United captain Craig Eastmond was shown a red card against Hartlepool United. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“[The red card] changes the game. It gets the crowd going with a bit of belief. Then you’re thinking lets just get into half-time and get organised and the lad bends a free kick into the top corner and then a few minutes later you’ve got the centre-half coming in on his weaker foot and volleys it in the far top corner.

“It’s two worldie goals and you suddenly find yourself 2-2 at half-time and you’re up against it.

“We had total control [until the sending off]. We were outstanding. It’s just disappointing we couldn’t take one of those other chances that we created.