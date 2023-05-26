John Askey will already have a list of names drawn up with Hartlepool United sporting director Darren Kelly as they look to plug any gaps and improve the squad this summer for a positive campaign back in the National League.

And one of the key areas Askey will need to address is in goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hartlepool confirmed mainstay Ben Killip will leave the club after four years at the end of his deal, despite Askey suggesting he was keen for the 27-year-old to remain at the Suit Direct Stadium following an inspired performance on the final day of the season against Stockport County.

Pete Jameson has expressed a desire to leave Harrogate Town this summer in search of regular first team football. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Jakub Stolarczyk has returned to parent club Leicester City after taking the No.1 spot away from Killip in the second half of the season while young goalkeeper Patrick Boyes is still to agree terms over a new deal himself having spent the season out on loan in non-league.

Regardless of whether Boyes agrees a new deal or not, however, Askey will need another goalkeeper in his squad by the time pre-season comes around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With that in mind, Askey could do a lot worse than look to his past in order to help his future problems.

Askey has been in management for almost two decades and has managed plenty of goalkeepers in his time but in promotion winning stopper Pete Jameson, Askey could find a quick, and smart, fix to his goalkeeping dilemma.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver has suggested he will listen to offers for goalkeeper Pete Jameson. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Jameson was Askey’s go-to man as he guided York City to promotion to the National League in the 2022 with the 30-year-old an ever-present for the Minstermen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having achieved success with Askey, Jameson was rewarded with a move to the Football League with Harrogate Town where he made 31 appearances in all competitions this season before losing his place in Simon Weaver’s side to Mark Oxley.

Since then, the North East native expressed a desire to find first team football having suggested he will leave the Envirovent Stadium this summer in a social media post to supporters.

Pete Jameson has worked with both John Askey and Mark Goodlad previously in his career. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I wish the club all the best moving forward and I’m looking forward to a new challenge next season,” wrote Jameson.

And that is something which Harrogate boss Weaver is willing to accept.

"I’ve had a conversation with Pete, who has asked to leave, and we are going to circulate his name,” he recently told the Harrogate Advertiser.

"He is still under contract here for next season but we won’t stand in his way if a club makes an approach and the circumstances are right.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It could, then, be a relatively straightforward deal to make should Hartlepool agree terms with Harrogate.

Jameson will return closer to home and be able to play for a manager, and an assistant in Mark Goodlad, he knows well whilst being almost assured of the No.1 spot at the Suit Direct Stadium.

In return, Askey gets a player he is familiar with, and trusts, who brings experience in the non-league scene and fills an important void within his squad.

There are plenty of times transfer rumours don’t add up, but every so often two plus two does make four and this could be one of those occasions for Hartlepool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad