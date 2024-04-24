Here’s a look at who could stay and who might leave from the current crop:
1. Pete Jameson
One of the most difficult ones to call. A couple of months ago, it looked for all the world like Poolies wouldn't see the Harrogate Town loanee beyond this season. However, the former York and Darlington goalkeeper has been outstanding since his return to the side last month, keeping three successive home clean sheets and impressing with some excellent saves as well as a renewed ability to command his area. Jameson, who turned 31 on Sunday, counts Kevin Phillips among his footballing heroes and has professed his desire to earn a new deal at the Suit Direct. Pools could look elsewhere, but Jameson's recent form has given him a good chance of securing a permanent contract. Photo: Mark Fletcher
2. Joel Dixon
Has looked bereft of confidence since signing last summer but has another year on his contract. It's not impossible that both parties might work towards a solution that allows him to look for a fresh start, but his form over the last two or three seasons means it's unlikely clubs will be banging down the door to secure his signature. There's clearly a good goalkeeper in there and Dixon has won promotion from the National League in the past, so Poolies will be hoping he can rediscover some form and confidence after the summer break. Photo: Frank Reid
3. David Ferguson
Although he probably didn't have his best season and struggled with the weight of the captain's armband before it was handed to Nicky Featherstone, the 29-year-old still managed 46 appearances and was in general a solid and consistent performer. Has shown in the past that he can be one of the best left-backs in the National League but is out of contract this summer. It would be a real shock if the club and the defender didn't agree to a new deal. Photo: Mark Fletcher
4. Brody Paterson
Will at some point return from his loan with Kelty Hearts but it's unlikely he'll remain south of the border for long as his ill-fated two year deal runs out. Made 13 appearances in the early part of the season and, while he improved from his first year, never looked quite up to the standard. Photo: Frank Reid
