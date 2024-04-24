2 . Joel Dixon

Has looked bereft of confidence since signing last summer but has another year on his contract. It's not impossible that both parties might work towards a solution that allows him to look for a fresh start, but his form over the last two or three seasons means it's unlikely clubs will be banging down the door to secure his signature. There's clearly a good goalkeeper in there and Dixon has won promotion from the National League in the past, so Poolies will be hoping he can rediscover some form and confidence after the summer break. Photo: Frank Reid