This is why Hartlepool United duo missed Northampton Town draw as ex-Middlesbrough defender makes return
Joe Grey and Jack Hamilton were both sidelined with minor injuries for the draw with Northampton Town as Hartlepool United look to edge closer towards a fully fit squad.
Grey and Hamilton were left out of the match day squad at the Suit Direct Stadium as Pools were held by Northampton.
Grey replaced Hamilton in Hartlepool's recent 1-1 draw with Tranmere Rovers - Hamilton picking up a slight thigh strain in that fixture which resulted in him being brought off at half-time.
And first-team coach Antony Sweeney suggested both players were unlikely to get risked against the Cobblers in a fixture which did see the return of two of Hartlepool’s key players in Josh Umerah and Dan Dodds.
“Both had knocks,” Sweeney confirmed.
“Jack came off in the Tranmere game with a slight thigh strain - nothing too serious but nothing that could get him into the squad this weekend.
“Joe was the same, he had a little niggle. Again it was nothing too serious but we couldn’t risk him today.”
Sweeney added: “We’re really pleased to see Doddsy back, but he’s had no real training session with the group.
“He trained on Thursday with the rehab staff and came through that fine and then, like most teams in the country [Friday] was a struggle with the weather so we couldn’t really get the content into the players.
“But he’s hopefully come through the game and will be another one who will be key for us.”
Pools will soon hope to welcome back defender Peter Hartley from concussion protocol while midfielder Tom Crawford is ready for a return to the match day squad.