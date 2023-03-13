John Askey came within nine minutes of claiming his first win with Hartlepool thanks to Josh Umerah’s 14th goal of the season before Sam Hoskins levelled for the Cobblers.

Askey remains undefeated since taking over at the Suit Direct Stadium with three draws from three games as their Football League status continues to hang in the balance.

And here are some of the key takeaways from the latest draw.

Hartlepool United celebrate the opening goal against Northampton Town at the Suit Direct Stadium. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

The key decisions in Northampton Town draw

Cobblers boss Jon Brady was angered by referee Thomas Kirk for two decisions in particular in which he felt went against his side at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Brady referred to the decision to allow Umerah’s first half goal, with the striker appearing to be in an offside position, and the decision to only brandish a yellow card for Euan Murray for a coming together with Jack Sowerby as ‘diabolical’ as his side’s automatic promotion push took another hit.

Umerah finished well after the Northampton defence stood still waiting for a flag which never came with Hartlepool first-team coach Antony Sweeney conceding the 26-year-old did appear 'slightly' offside.

Josh Umerah made his return for Hartlepool United in the draw with Northampton Town. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Murray’s collision with Sowerby is a little more muddied.

Although Northampton’s players were signalling Murray had led with his elbow, a second look at the incident would suggest that may not have been the case.

Murray certainly made contact with Sowerby, who was forced off as a result, in what seemed more like a flailing hand as opposed to a deliberate elbow.

It was one of those circumstances which may be thrown into what we often consider the ‘orange card’ category with it not being quite enough to justify a red card, but could well be deemed more than the warranting of a yellow card - Sweeney himself saying he has seen similar incidents yield both red and yellow cards in the past.

Hartlepool United's League Two fixture with Northampton Town was dedicated to the Her Game Too campaign. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Nevertheless, while Northampton were entitled to feel aggrieved, Hartlepool also had one or two moments which may have caused them frustration.

Early in the game David Ferguson could be seen protesting with the referee having found himself on the end of Harvey Lintott kicking out after the two got caught in a tangle.

It was an incident which appeared to go under the radar somewhat but another which may have fallen into that ‘orange card’ category.

Likewise, on reflection of Hoskins’ equaliser, Hartlepool may feel aggrieved by the decision to allow Northampton’s quick corner routine to take place.

Young girls from local football clubs are paraded around the pitch during the half time interval of the League Two match between Hartlepool United and Northampton Town as part of the Her Game Too initiative. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Having taken the ball into the quadrant, Mitch Pinnock appeared to roll the ball just outside of the area without the ball ever being stationary before Marc Leonard would then drive towards the edge of the area and cross.

As per rule 17 in the IFAB laws of the game when it comes to corner kicks: ‘The ball must be stationary and is kicked by a player of the attacking team.’

Both sides then, perhaps, with legitimate claims to frustration. Equally, however, both teams had plenty of other opportunities to try and win the game.

Hartlepool United’s first half impetus

The majority of those opportunities for Hartlepool came in the opening 45 minutes as, for the first time in a long time, we saw Pools pose a consistent attacking threat.

Mohamad Sylla, Umerah and Connor Jennings all had good openings while the likes of Ferguson, Dan Kemp and Callum Cooke caused problems for Northampton as Hartlepool were given a stirring round of applause when the half-time whistle sounded.

Sam Hoskins of Northampton Town celebrates after scoring the equaliser at the Suit Direct Stadium. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“I think there has been improvement in terms of organisation and structure,” Sweeney told The Mail.

“The first half today was as threatening as we’ve looked in games in terms of the attacking third but we gave up chances as well.

“We probably should have scored the second one when we needed to but, having said that, Northampton had a few chances where on another day they would have scored more.

“We’re still searching for the magic formula if we’re honest and trying to maximise those attacking opportunities but with a structure behind it where we don’t give up too many opportunities at the other end as well.”

Hartlepool United’s winless run

It’s said most weeks but finding that defensive balance has been an issue for Hartlepool all season as they continue to boast the worst defensive record in the league.

It has led to what is now the third longest winless run in the division at seven behind AFC Wimbledon (8) and Walsall (11).

It’s Hartlepool’s longest run without a win since the start of the season when going without for the first 11 league games and it’s coming at the worst possible time for Askey’s side.

With Crawley’s win over Harrogate, Pools are just a point above the drop zone having played two games more.

“As I stand here now I think, as a home game, with the position we’re in and seeing the other results, you’ve got to say it’s two points dropped from our point of view,” said Sweeney.

“But come the end of the season that might be a crucial point for us.”

Hartlepool boss Askey has mirrored the opinion of previous manager Keith Curle in suggesting they will need five wins, minimum, before the season is out - meaning Askey will need, at least, a 50 per cent win ratio over the final 10 games.

Key returns for Hartlepool United

One thing which may boost their chances of earning those five wins is the return of key players.

The draw with Northampton saw talisman Umerah back in the side with the striker demonstrating what Hartlepool miss when he is not involved.

Likewise, Askey was able to bring on defender Dan Dodds for the closing stages as he returns from a groin injury.

Dodds has made a good start to his Hartlepool career since joining in January and adds a welcome addition back to a defensive line which has been short in recent weeks with Peter Hartley also still to return.

Sweeney said: “To have a pool of players like Josh Umerah, Dan Dodds and Jamie Sterry now back fit, and Peter Hartley to come back in, we’ll have a lot better chance.”

Her Game Too

Hartlepool’s fixture with Northampton was a designated fixture to the Her Game Too initiative as the club played its part in celebrating women in sport.

The fixture proved a success with Hartlepool United Women and several of the Hartlepool Youth Alliance teams, volunteers and staff on show and paraded around the stadium to a warm applause.

The initiative helped boost the Suit Direct Stadium attendance with plenty of new faces on show in a crowd of 5,021 - Hartlepool’s biggest home crowd since December’s defeat to Stockport County.

“100 per cent it was great to see so many new faces,” said Sweeney.

