Nicky Featherstone has credited Hartlepool United’s ‘professional’ second half performance as they moved into the fourth round of the FA Trophy with a comfortable victory over City of Liverpool.

Featherstone was on hand to score his third goal in 11 games since his return to the club earlier this season to give Hartlepool the lead in the tie after they had found themselves behind at half-time.

The midfielder arrived to meet a teasing Jake Hastie cross to expertly guide a header over goalkeeper Jack Atkinson who had previously denied Featherstone with two excellent saves in the first half. It was a goal which gave Pools the initiative as John Askey’s side would go on to secure a comfortable 5-1 success.

“It wasn’t a great start,” admitted Featherstone. “We talked about keeping it tight and defending properly, then we found ourselves a goal down quite early and it gives them a lift and gives them something to hold onto.

Nicky Featherstone scored his third goal since returning to Hartlepool United against City of Liverpool.

“But I thought we came out in the second half and put in a professional performance. We managed to get five goals and in the end it was a comfortable win.

“They made it difficult for us so fair play to them. They’ve really put on a performance, but to come out in the second half and get the five goals was pretty pleasing.

“It’s always nice to score,” he added.

“I don’t get too many. It was an important goal as it got us in front and it came at a good time and gave us something to kick on with.”

But while Hartlepool are unlikely to be judged on their progression in the FA Trophy against lower league opposition, Featherstone believes it can still provide his team-mates with confidence ahead of, arguably, their most difficult test of the season against National League leaders Chesterfield.

“It doesn’t matter who you’re playing, to score five goals and put on a performance like we did in the second half is a massive confidence boost for the lads,” said Featherstone.

“We’ll go into that [Chesterfield] game, they’re the best team in the league by far at the minute so it’s a good test.