Where are they now? The Hartlepool United team that were relegated from the Football League two years ago

Where are they now? The Hartlepool United squad relegated from the Football League

It's two years to the day since Hartlepool United were relegated from the Football League - but where are the squad now?

A 2-1 win over Doncaster Rovers on the final day of the season couldn't save Pools from relegation from League Two, as the club dropped into non-league for the first time in their history. But where are the players who featured on that fateful day now? Scroll down and click through the pages to find out:

The stopper swapped Pools for Motherwell after the club were relegated from the Football League - and remains at the club now. He has also established himself in the Northern Irish international side.

1. GK: Trevor Carson

The ex-Fulham youngster stayed with Pools for their first season in the National League - but turned down fresh terms last summer in order to join Motherwell alongside Carson.

2. LB: Liam Donnelly

Harrison remained with Pools following relegation, but was released last summer. He subsequently joined Falkirk before being shipped out on loan to Spennymoor Town - where he remains today.

3. CB: Scott Harrison

A promising youngster, Walker joined Crewe after leaving Pools before later making the switch to Shrewsbury. He has spent most of this season on loan at Wrexham - where injuries have curtailed his progress.

4. CB: Brad Walker

