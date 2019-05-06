Where are they now? The Hartlepool United team that were relegated from the Football League two years ago

A 2-1 win over Doncaster Rovers on the final day of the season couldn't save Pools from relegation from League Two, as the club dropped into non-league for the first time in their history. But where are the players who featured on that fateful day now? Scroll down and click through the pages to find out:

1. GK: Trevor Carson The stopper swapped Pools for Motherwell after the club were relegated from the Football League - and remains at the club now. He has also established himself in the Northern Irish international side. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. LB: Liam Donnelly The ex-Fulham youngster stayed with Pools for their first season in the National League - but turned down fresh terms last summer in order to join Motherwell alongside Carson. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. CB: Scott Harrison Harrison remained with Pools following relegation, but was released last summer. He subsequently joined Falkirk before being shipped out on loan to Spennymoor Town - where he remains today. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. CB: Brad Walker A promising youngster, Walker joined Crewe after leaving Pools before later making the switch to Shrewsbury. He has spent most of this season on loan at Wrexham - where injuries have curtailed his progress. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more