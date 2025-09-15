Young Hartlepool United defender joins Northern Premier League Premier Division side on loan

The versatile teenager, who has made four senior Pools appearances since being handed his debut in 2023, has joined Northern Premier League Premier Division side Hebburn Town on loan. Picture by Frank Reid.

Young Hartlepool United defender Campbell Darcy has joined Northern Premier League Premier Division side Hebburn Town on a one-month youth loan.

The 19-year-old, who has made four senior Pools appearances but is yet to feature under new manager Simon Grayson, made his debut for the Hornets at the weekend as he came off the bench during their thumping 4-1 defeat at the hands of National League North side Curzon Ashton in the FA Cup second qualifying round. Darcy, who can operate at centre-half or right-back, arrives with Daniel Moore's side 16th in the Northern Premier League Premier Division having won two, drawn two and lost three of their opening seven games.

The versatile teenager made his senior Pools debut in 2023, coming on in an FA Cup clash against Stoke. Darcy was rewarded with his first professional contract in December of the same year, signing alongside fellow academy product Louis Stephenson. While Stephenson, who is currently on loan at National League North side Buxton, has gone on to make 36 Pools appearances, Darcy has found his opportunities more limited. The defender featured twice at the end of the 2023/24 season under Kevin Phillips and made a solitary appearance from the bench in April's win over Gateshead last term. Despite not having started a game for Pools yet, Darcy is held in high regard at Victoria Park. Speaking in May, skipper Tom Parkes hailed the youngster as a "brilliant footballer" with "loads of potential". "He's got everything I'd love to have as a footballer; he's athletic, he's quick and he's powerful," Parkes added.

Having impressed during a stint on loan at Whitby Town last season, playing 22 games for the Seasiders, Darcy is now set to gain more senior experience with the Hornets as he looks to break into the Pools first team picture.