Middlesbrough ranks in the top 5 cities for producing Three Lions talent

New research has revealed which areas of the UK have produced the highest number of England players throughout history, and Middlesbrough ranks third in cities that have produced the most Three Lions talent throughout history.

The study from football betting tips, predictions and news site Footy Accumulators, aims to find England’s most patriotic cities ahead of Euro 2024. 25 of England’s most populated cities were tested against seven different factors. These factors include Google searches for England shirts, the most Royal Street and pub names, the most fish and chip shops, the most fancy dress shops and the popularity of fan parks in the area.

One factor honed in on the number of locally produced England footballers for the men’s first team throughout history. The number of talented Three Lions players that each city has produced was measured against the square mileage of the city.

Throughout history, a total of 30 Three Lions players have hailed from Middlesbrough or can call it their closest major town, an impressive number considering the size of the area being just 21 square miles, with a population of just 143,000. This gives the area a total score of 4.7 out of five.

England fans supporting their country

Whilst there haven’t been any Three Lions representatives from the area recently, famous names from the past include midfielder Stewart Downing and defender Jonathan Woodgate, as well as Brian Clough, the manager who famously took Nottingham Forest to European and domestic success.

Other past legends include Alan Peacock, Wilf Mannion and George Hardwick.

Top 10 UK Cities for Producing Local England Players

Rank Location No. of England reps Size of city in square miles SCORE /5 1 Liverpool 66 43 5 2 Nottingham 43 29 4.8 3 Middlesbrough 30 21 4.7 4 Manchester 65 46 4.6 5 Newcastle Upon Tyne 56 44 4.1 6 Stoke-on-Trent 27 36 2.5 7 Birmingham 76 103 2.4 8 Derby 19 30 2.2 9 Leicester 14 28 1.9 10 Portsmouth 8 16 1.9

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the top spot is Liverpool, with a total of 66 Three Lions players that hail from the local area throughout history, which is an impressive number compared to the population of around half a million, and a size of just 43 square miles. This gives Liverpool a perfect score of 5/5.

The runner-up is Nottingham with a score of 4.8. Throughout history, 43 Four Lions players have hailed from the Nottingham area, all from an area of 29 square miles. Notable names include the likes of ex-Manchester United striker Andy Cole, who made 15 senior appearances for England between 1995 and 2001, as well as defender Viv Anderson.

Up next is Manchester, with a total of 65 England representatives - but from a somewhat larger area of 46 square miles, giving the city a total score of 4.6. With local titan clubs such as Manchester United and Manchester City, there’s a huge number of players that have emerged from these clubs. Euro 2024 squad members, Phil Foden and Kobbie Mainoo are both from the local area, and the past has seen the likes of Brian Kidd and Paul Scholes represent England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In fifth place is Newcastle Upon Tyne, with a total of 56 Three Lions representatives hailing from an area of 46 square miles, giving the area a score of 4.1. Goal-scoring extraordinaire Alan Shearer is famously from the area,, as well as the current Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick. World Cup winner Bobby Charlton also came from the Newcastle area, and went on to score 49 goals for the Three Lions during his career.

In sixth to tenth place, Stoke on Trent scored 2.5, Birmingham scored 2.4, Derby scored 2.2, and Leicester and Portsmouth both scored 1.9.

London came 15th on the last, and while the capital has produced 223 England players, the most individuals in total, the proportion of talent is not as high as might be expected when the 671 square mile area is taken into account.

Surprisingly, Leeds placed second to bottom when it comes to England talent produced, scoring just 0.2. The city has produced a total of just 16 Three Lions representatives from a huge area of 212 square miles.