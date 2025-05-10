Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ahead of the first semi-final on May 13 2025, we look at three key features of a Eurovision ‘hit’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eurovision fans are readying themselves for the 2025 Grand Final on May 17 2025.

While the big five have already made the finals, along with Switzerland, there is still the matter of two semi-finals.

But has history taught us that there is a ‘winning’ formula to writing a Eurovision entry?

There’s a dose of Eurovision fever occurring around the United Kingdom, as the run-up to this year’s Grand Final in Switzerland on May 17 2025 is underway.

Before the pomp and pageantry of the event, being held at St Jakobshalle in Basel this year, we still have the matter of two semi-finals taking place on May 13 and May 15 2025, with the winners then heading to the grand final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s entries are once again eclectic, but having listened to the entries this year (so you don’t have to/you don’t have time), there seems to be a predominant focus on either electronic music or the tried and tested power ballad . Which leads up to ask - is there a recipe for Eurovision success?

While a guaranteed formula for Eurovision victory remains as elusive as a tactful spokesperson during the voting, certain ingredients consistently rise to the top of the musical melting pot.

Eurovision success often hinges on a potent blend of a memorable tune, lyrics that connect (or at least don't alienate), and a live performance that elevates the entire package.

Let's take a look at three ‘key’ elements, examining what history can teach us about crafting a contender.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is the recipe for a ‘perfect’ Eurovision Song Contest entry?

Is there a 'recipe' to create a certified Eurovision Song Contest contender? | Canva/Getty Images

The melody

A truly memorable, almost ear-worm melody is the bedrock of any successful Eurovision entry. It needs to be instantly accessible, something that lodges itself in the listener's ear after a single listen – crucial when vying for votes across a continent. Winners often boast a distinct and repeatable hook.

Loreen's Euphoria (Sweden, 2012) possessed an ethereal yet undeniably catchy melody that built to an anthemic crescendo. The 'dum-dum-dum-dum-dum' vocal snippet became instantly recognizable and significantly contributed to its widespread appeal.

However, a simple, folk-inspired melody can also triumph, as seen with Salvador Sobral's Amar pelos dois (Portugal, 2017). Its understated beauty and sincerity resonated deeply, proving that complexity isn't always key.

Another example, Cornelia Jakobs's Hold Me Closer (Sweden, 2022) featured a raw and emotionally charged melody that connected with many viewers, ultimately finishing second.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tempo also plays a crucial role. While upbeat, danceable tracks often fare well, powerful ballads have also claimed victory.

However, history suggests that a truly distinctive and well-crafted melody, regardless of tempo, is incredibly important - what’s the point in dancing to something up tempo if it is, for lack of a better word, dross?

The lyrics

The lyrical content of a Eurovision song can range from profound to delightfully nonsensical, but often, the most successful entries tap into universal emotions or present a clear, if sometimes simple, message.

ABBA's Waterloo (Sweden, 1974), while historically significant for launching their careers, featured relatively straightforward lyrics about surrendering to love, a theme easily relatable across language barriers. More recently, Jamala's 1944 (Ukraine, 2016) carried a powerful and specific historical narrative, demonstrating that impactful storytelling can also resonate, even if the cultural context requires some understanding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Duncan Laurence's Arcade (Netherlands, 2019) featured melancholic yet relatable lyrics about lost love and longing, connecting with a broad audience on an emotional level.

While English has become the dominant language for winners in recent decades, the sentiment and clarity of the lyrics often outweigh linguistic complexity.

Rhyme and repetition can also aid memorability, even if the overall meaning remains somewhat abstract. Again, an upbeat tempo and a good melody can overcome lyrics that might be lost in translation - or just completely made up sounds masquerading as words.

The live performance

In the visual spectacle that is Eurovision, the live presentation can make or break a song's chances. A captivating performance elevates the melody and lyrics, turning a good song into a memorable moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the best examples of an incredible Eurovision performance comes from our friends from Finland, Lordi . Their 2006 winning entry, Hard Rock Hallelujah won as much for its outlandish monster costumes and theatrical performance as for its catchy hard rock anthem. The visual spectacle was integral to its impact.

Meanwhile Austria’s 2014 entry, Conchita Wurst's Rise Like a Phoenix , combined a powerful vocal performance with a striking visual image, creating a moment of empowerment and resilience that resonated deeply with viewers.

We would also be remiss if we don’t also bring up the last great British entry - Sam Ryder's Space Man in 2022 showcased not only his exceptional vocal talent but also an engaging and dynamic stage presence, connecting with the audience and reversing the UK's recent fortunes.

The staging, camera work, and the artist's connection with the audience are all crucial. A performance that exudes confidence, authenticity, and energy can transform a song and leave a lasting impression on millions of voting viewers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conclusion

So, as the Eurovision season gears up once again, consider these elements – the power of a memorable melody, the resonance of the lyrics, and the impact of the live presentation.

Will the next winner adhere to these recurring patterns, or will they forge a new path to victory? The beauty of Eurovision is that the answer is never certain until the final votes are tallied.

One thing's for sure: the quest for the perfect Eurovision song will continue, captivating audiences and sparking debate until the next champion is crowned.

Who are your picks for the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest semi-finals and do you have a favourite song already in the run-up to the grand final? Let us know by leaving a comment down below!