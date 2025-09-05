Mitchell and Webb Are Not Helping will start on Channel 4 today (September 5) 📺

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mitchell and Webb Are Not Helping is finally about to start.

Channel 4 has confirmed the start time for episode one.

But what can you expect from the new show?

David Mitchell and Robert Webb are back with a brand new show on Channel 4. The iconic comedy duo are reuniting for a sketch show that will also feature some incredible rising stars.

The Peep Show favourites’ will be helping you to laugh away the autumn blues once more. I for one can’t wait to see what they have cooked up this time!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But who is in the cast and what to expect? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Mitchell and Webb Are Not Helping on TV?

Mitchell and Webb Are Not Helping starts on September 5 | Channel 4

The brand new sketch show is due to start at 10pm tonight (September 5), following the newest season of Gogglebox. Each of the six episodes will be broadcast weekly on Friday nights.

Mitchell and Webb Are Not Helping will run for just over 30 minutes, including adverts. It is due to finish at 10.35pm.

Who is in the cast of Mitchell and Webb Are Not Helping?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mitchell and Webb Are Not Helping starts on September 5 | Channel 4

The sketch show will feature an ensemble cast, including of course Mitchell and Webb themselves. The actors confirmed for the show are:

David Mitchell

Robert Webb

Stevie Martin

Kiell Smith-Bynoe

Krystal Evans

Lara Ricote

Discussing the show, Mitchell and Webb said: “When Channel 4 asked us to do another sketch show we were startled, bemused and available. It’s a perilous time for the industry and so it’s our hope that relaunching the trickiest genre of comedy is a brilliant piece of counterintuitive commissioning.

“And we’re confident that unlike Roger Moore with his shoe on the bonnet of a car teetering on the edge of a cliff in For Your Eyes Only [REPLACE WITH 21ST CENTURY REFERENCE?] we’re not about to give British TV comedy a final lethal nudge into the abyss.

“We’re looking forward to working with our brilliant new cast despite their youth and talent and would like to encourage viewers to watch the advert break carefully and do their best to buy something. It doesn’t have to be a car but, you know, a box of chocolates or an app or something.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kiell Smith-Bynoe added: "Getting to join this project with comedy legends Mitchell & Webb feels like getting to sit on the grown-ups table that you've been trying to get on for years, then you realise the grown-ups are just as funny, silly and they'll let you have a sip of Advocaat. I'm really excited to be a part of this long-awaited return of comedy royalty.”

What to expect from Mitchell and Webb Are Not Helping?

The world is full of terrible problems. Will the return of Mitchell and Webb in a new sketch show help fix everything? Not at all! Will putting them together with some of the best up-and-coming names in comedy including Kiell Smith-Bynoe, Lara Ricote, Stevie Martin and Krystal Evans help reunite our fractured society? No chance!

Will it result in a lot of funny, inventive and very sweary sketch comedy? That’s entirely a matter of opinion! Though, if you don’t think it’s sweary, you’ve lost your moral compass. Which is probably one of the causes of the world’s terrible problems.

For the first episode you can expect: the world’s most dangerous suitcase; 18th century housemates grapple with the latest in tech, the toilet; and foulmouthed family feuding in Sweary Aussie Drama.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plus an unhelpful therapist, a porn star who really does have a big spanner, and an evil villain with a flaw in his plan. And a drama about the making of both the dramas about the making of the Prince Andrew documentary…

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.

ITVX Go ad-free on ITVX for just £5.99/month 🎬📺 (aff) £ 5.99 Buy now Buy now Fed up of ad breaks just as the drama heats up? 🍿 With ITVX Premium, you can binge your favourite box sets, BritBox exclusives and 100s more shows and films without the interruptions. From Love Island to Trigger Point, stream them all ad-free (on demand), download to watch offline 📲 and cancel any time – no strings attached. You’ll also unlock the entire BritBox catalogue – ideal for classic crime fans, royal documentaries and vintage soaps. 👑🕵️‍♂️ Start streaming ad-free from just £5.99/month or £59.99/year – get ITVX Premium here