Fans have also been given a sneak peak at the Elbaf arc.

One Piece will be making one of its biggest changes in more than 25 years, it has been announced. The legendarily long-running anime will look quite different in 2026.

Fans have been given a glimpse at the next major arc in the story - Elbaf. It is the latest chapter in the Final Saga as the finish line draws nearer.

But watchers of the anime will have to make do with less episodes next year. Here’s all you need to know:

One Piece anime announces biggest change in 25 years

Key art image for Elbaf arc on One Piece | @Eiichiro_Staff/ X

Since it debuted in 1999, One Piece has followed pretty much the same release schedule over the next quarter of a century. It has come out weekly, baring occasional productions breaks.

However, things will look very different in 2026. It has been announced that the anime will have just 26 episodes next year and will be adapting one manga chapter per episode.

One Piece will also be taking another big break from January through March. It is set to return in April 2026 and will begin adapting the Elbaf arc.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the official One Piece staff account wrote: “To enjoy one chapter of the original manga in one anime episode, next year’s TV anime will broadcast up to 26 episodes annually!

“January to March will be a recharge period, and the Elbaf Arc will start broadcasting from April.”

One Piece is set to wrap up the Egghead Arc by the end of 2025, in order to return with Elbaf in April 2026. The live action anime is also set to return in Spring 2026 for its second season.