Hartlepool museum ready for Easter pirate invasion

The museum is bringing Horrible Histories Pirates – based on the world’s best-selling children’s history book series by Terry Deary and illustrator Martin Brown – to the town over the upcoming school holidays.

It aims to give youngsters an action-packed insight into the mysterious and murky world of pirates across the ages.

The hands-on exhibition will give youngsters the chance to design pirate flags, visit a pirates’ tavern, fire cannons and command a pirate ship on the high seas.

Horrible Histories Pirates is coming to Hartlepool.

They will also get the chance to learn the rules of the “pirates’ code” and delve into the often-gruesome history of pirate ships and their infamous commanders.

A spokesman for the museum said: ”As fans of the books, stage shows and TV series will expect, Horrible Histories Pirates takes a funny and foul look into pirate history, complete with parrots, cutlasses and all the gore and more.”

The exhibition has been developed in association with Scholastic UK and is being transferred to Hartlepool from Portsmouth Historic Dockyard where it was hosted for two years.

Horrible Histories author Terry Deary said: “The Horrible Histories Pirates exhibition has voyaged around the world from Australia to the UK.

Roslyn Adamson. Picture by FRANK REID.

“Now, as it docks in Hartlepool, I look forward to many more children finding out the terrible truth about putrid pirates. Expect foul facts, savage stories and lots to explore.”

The general manager of the National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool, Roslyn Adamson, said “Pirates has always been a popular theme in Hartlepool and the partnership with the hugely popular Horrible Histories series is a fabulous opportunity to offer some fun whilst sharing the kind of history that sparks children’s imagination.

“Coupled with our adventure play ship, live cannon displays and cutlass classes, our yearly ticket will offer families even more value this year. It should be a year of great fun in Hartlepool.”

Entry to Horrible Histories Pirates, which begins on Saturday, April 9, will be included as part of a valid ticket, which lasts for 12 months.