The Grey Lady of Hartlepool bewitches youngsters with ghost stories of ancient hamlet of Stranton

Dozens of mini ghouls and witches enjoyed a spooky ghost walk around a historic area of Hartlepool.

By Mark Payne
34 minutes ago - 1 min read

Around 50 youngsters enjoyed hearing spine-tingling stories of the former hamlet of Stranton led by Hartlepool’s own Grey Lady Jo Banks.

The Halloween themed event on Friday, October 28, took in the Causeway Inn which is said to be haunted and finished off with ghost stories inside the imposing Greenbank mansion.

Greenbank was originally the home of Colonel JW Cameron, of Camerons Brewery, in the late 1800s.

Jo Banks (far right) as The Grey Lady with youngsters and families who joined in the Stranton ghost walk.

    Jo, who is also a member of North East Paranormal Investigations group, said: "I was amazed at how many kiddie winks and their parents dressed up and really made an effort.

    "It was good to see folk enjoying Halloween together as a family and hopefully they may have come away with a bit more knowledge about the history of haunted Hartlepool."

    Jo held a series of haunted history walks dressed as the Grey Lady around the Headland in the summer.

    Some of the youngsters in their bewitching outfits.
    Hartlepool