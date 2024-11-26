Did you see this twist coming 🎅

Waitrose has finally resolved its Christmas advert cliffhanger.

The supermarket has released the second part after weeks of anticipation.

Sweet Suspicion has come to a conclusion as the mystery is solved.

TV audiences have been left on tenterhooks since the start of November, when the first part of the supermarket’s shock two-part festive commercial dropped. It left the question of who stole the bauble dessert unresolved and left people trying to figure it out.

The second part finally arrived during the final of The Great British Bake Off. It comes almost three weeks after the initial all-star Sweet Suspicion advert caught attention upon release.

Waitrose’s advert featured a star-studded cast including actors from HBO’s Succession and BBC’s Fleabag. The Detective, played by Matthew Macfadyen, teased viewers on social media that the reveal would come on Tuesday November 26.

When did part two release?

It debuted during the final of The Great British Bake Off and all was revealed during the first ad-break after the conclusion of the signature bake.

Waitrose's all-star Christmas advert. Photo: Waitrose | Waitrose

So who stole the dessert?

In the second part of Sweet Suspicion, it was revealed that Steve - the beleaguered dad responsible for the cooking - had been the one to take the bauble dessert. He is played by Slow Horses’ actor Dustin Demri-Burns.

The Detective revealed that he had distracted the cat fig and then hidden the Christmas treat under a fake gingerbread house and spirited away to the garage. All so he could enjoy it to himself.

How to watch the second part of Waitrose Christmas ad?

The advert aired during the final of The Great British Bake-Off. If you were unable to catch it live, don’t worry it will be available on YouTube and social media later in the evening.

What do you think of Waitrose’s Christmas advert? Share your thoughts by emailing me: [email protected].